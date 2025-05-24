Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) has called on Nigerian companies to position themselves strategically to take full advantage of the growing opportunities in upcoming offshore and shallow water oil and gas projects.

SNEPCo’s Managing Director, Mr. Ronald Adams, made this known during the 5th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) held on Thursday.

Adams pointed out the major projects, such as Bonga Southwest Aparo, Bonga North, and the Bonga Main Life Extension, as key areas where Nigerian businesses can grow their capacity and increase their involvement.

Adams noted that SNEPCo pioneered Nigeria’s deepwater oil exploration with the Bonga development and has since played a key role in growing local industry capacity.

Adams emphasized that Nigerian businesses could expand in key areas like logistics, drilling, and the construction of vital equipment such as subsea systems, mooring units, and gas processing facilities.

He explained that since production began at the Bonga field in 2005, SNEPCo has worked closely with Nigerian contractors to build systems and develop a skilled workforce capable of delivering projects safely, on time, and within budget both in Nigeria and across West Africa.

According to him, this long-term support has enabled local firms to take on key roles in managing the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, which reached a major milestone by producing its one-billionth barrel of oil on February 3, 2023.

What you should know

A recent Nairametrics report revealed that Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Mozambique are expected to host 10 new offshore drilling projects between 2026 and 2027, marking a major push in Africa’s deepwater oil and gas development.

In 2023, Nigeria’s Bonga field, operated by SNEPCo, hit a major milestone with one billion barrels of oil exported. This was followed by the $5 billion Bonga North project reaching Final Investment Decision in 2025, boosting Nigeria’s offshore energy outlook.

In February, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd. (SNEPCo) expressed confidence that Nigeria could achieve its target of over 2.4 million barrels per day through deepwater exploration.