The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has officially announced a scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), effective Saturday, May 24, 2025.

In a statement issued by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, the company said the temporary closure is part of a planned maintenance and sustainability assessment aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the refinery.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown,” the statement read.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025. We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria. Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements,” Soneye added.

However, in a phone chat with Nairametrics, Soneye clarified that the refinery had been operational for a year and the current action is not a shutdown due to failure or disruption, but rather a routine procedure.

“The refinery has been working for one year. Our action was for routine maintenance and a sustainability test. It was not shut down, please,” he emphasized.

What you should know

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) announced in December 2024 that the Port Harcourt Refinery has officially resumed production, marking a significant milestone following years of rehabilitation.

According to the NNPC, truck loading of petroleum products from the refinery began on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

“Port Harcourt Refinery begins production; truck loading starts today, Tuesday,” said Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement confirming the development.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company consists of two units: the old plant with a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the newer plant with a capacity of 150,000 bpd—bringing the total refining capacity to 210,000 bpd.

The refinery was initially shut down in March 2019 to begin the first phase of comprehensive repair works. The federal government contracted Italian firm Maire Tecnimont to oversee the rehabilitation, with oil giant Eni serving as the technical adviser.

In 2021, NNPC Ltd confirmed that rehabilitation had commenced at the Port Harcourt facility after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.5 billion for the project.

Subsequently, on December 21, 2023, the Nigerian government announced the mechanical completion of the refinery and the successful flare start-off, signaling a key step toward full operational status.