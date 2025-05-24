Finland will require foreign workers to secure new employment within three months of losing their job or face losing their residence permits, starting June 2025.

The new rule, announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, will apply to all foreign nationals holding work-based residence permits and is designed to align Finland’s immigration policy with broader European Union standards.

The change introduces a strict 90-day deadline for job-seeking after termination of employment, marking a significant shift from Finland’s previous, more flexible system.

Until now, foreign workers could remain in the country while looking for new jobs, provided they continued to meet general residence conditions. The lack of a formal job search limit gave workers, especially in sectors with lengthy recruitment cycles, more breathing room.

Under the new policy, exemptions will apply to high-skilled professionals with monthly earnings of at least €3,827, including EU Blue Card holders, specialists, intra-company transferees, top executives, and those who have lived in Finland on a work permit for over two years. These groups will be granted a six-month window to find new employment.

Government officials argue the revised law brings needed structure to Finland’s labor migration system and improves consistency with EU directives. They also say the reform will support immigration enforcement and make the system more transparent.

Some context

The new policy introduces additional responsibilities for employers as well. Companies will now be required to notify the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) within 14 days when a foreign worker’s employment ends. The government says the reporting requirement will help monitor labor market dynamics more accurately and strengthen migration oversight.

However, the policy has drawn criticism from international workers and immigration advocates. A survey by OP Financial Group found that 13% of foreign workers in Finland would consider leaving the country if the three-month deadline were enforced. Concerns center on the short job-hunting period, particularly for foreign nationals navigating language barriers, credential recognition challenges, and protracted hiring timelines.

What to know

The announcement also comes at a time when Finland is experiencing a drop in work-based immigration. In 2024, Finland issued approximately 11,000 residence permits for employment purposes, down from 15,000 in 2023.

While sectors such as information technology continue to attract foreign talent, others, especially healthcare, are facing recruitment struggles. The industry has already been hit by workforce shortages, and the new rule may further deter foreign professionals from relocating.

Critics warn that while the reform may enhance administrative control, it risks making Finland less attractive to skilled workers in an increasingly competitive global labor market. With an aging population and persistent labor shortages in essential services, experts caution that overly rigid migration policies could slow economic growth and strain public systems.

The government maintains that the law is necessary to tighten oversight and ensure fair treatment across the EU bloc. But the pressure is now on Finnish authorities to balance enforcement with long-term workforce needs.