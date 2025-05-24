In recognition of its outstanding contributions to indigenous excellence and industry leadership, Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Nigeria’s leading infrastructure and supply chain services company, has been awarded the prestigious “Nigerian Content Indigenous Service Company of the Year” at the recently concluded Champions of Nigerian Content Awards presented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

At the 2025 edition of the award ceremony, hosted in collaboration with Sweetcrude Limited, publishers of Sweetcrude Reports, Dorman Long Engineering was honoured for its significant role in promoting and advancing local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

This highlights the company’s continued impact on capacity building, local sourcing, and engineering excellence in critical national projects and underscores the company’s instrumental role in promoting local content development, driving best practices in project execution.

Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, Chairman of Dorman Long Engineering, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating:

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which is a tremendous validation of Dorman Long Engineering’s deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of Nigerian talent and resources. For over seven decades, we have been at the forefront of building local capacity, empowering Nigerian professionals, and delivering complex engineering solutions that meet global standards. This recognition from the NCDMB and Sweetcrude Reports fuels our resolve to continue championing indigenous participation and contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and industrialisation.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Chris Ijeli, Managing Director of Dorman Long Engineering, remarked:

“To be recognised as the ‘Nigerian Content Indigenous Service Company of the Year’ is a testament to the relentless spirit of innovation, the technical prowess, and the unwavering dedication of every member of the Dorman Long family. We are immensely proud of the impact we’ve made in localising critical services and creating sustainable value chains. This award inspires us to intensify our efforts, innovate further, and continue to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s self-reliance in the oil and gas industry.”

The “Champions of Nigerian Content Awards,” an initiative of the NCDMB and Sweetcrude Limited, stands as a beacon of genuine achievement in the industry. The selection process was meticulously superintended by an eminent advisory board, comprising some of the most prominent and accomplished figures in the Nigerian and African energy landscape. This distinguished panel included:

Dr. Ernest Nwapa, the visionary pioneer Executive Secretary of the NCDMB

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the esteemed Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO)

Mr. Tony Attah, the dynamic erstwhile Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Ltd, and

Mr. Wole Akinyosoye, a highly respected former Zonal Operations Controller at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Their collective expertise and oversight ensured the integrity and prestige of the awards.

Over the years, Dorman Long Engineering has established itself as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure sector. The company continues to invest in local capacity development, technical innovation, and the expansion of indigenous engineering solutions to enhance project delivery and operational efficiency. Recently, Dorman Long reaffirmed this commitment through projects such as the successful delivery of the Madu Conductor Supported Platform, executed primarily with local resources.

The company also partnered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers to deepen technical expertise, and launched vocational training programmes that have empowered over 40 youths in host communities with critical skills in welding, electrical installations, and project management. These initiatives continue to drive sustainable job creation and promote greater self-reliance across the industry.