The Plateau State Government said it has granted clearance to 159 mining companies to commence operations across the state, despite the ongoing suspension of mining activities instituted under Executive Order 001.

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, made the announcement on Friday during a press briefing in Jos.

The governor had earlier suspended all mining operations in the state, citing insecurity and other pressing concerns as the basis for the decision.

Mutfwang clarified that although the suspension remains in force, the newly approved companies were screened and verified by a Technical Committee established to develop a compliance framework in line with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, and its 2011 Regulation.

“Following the suspension of mining activities, we promptly inaugurated a Technical Committee made up of men and women of proven integrity and expertise, drawn from diverse backgrounds.

“Their mandate was to engage all stakeholders in the mining sector and develop a framework that ensures compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and its Regulation 2011.

“I am pleased to inform you that the committee has made significant progress; after thorough screening and verification, 159 companies have been cleared to resume operations.

“These include six mining licenses, 15 small-scale mining leases,15 exploration licences, five artisanal and small-scale mining permits, one quarry lease and 118 tin sheds and buying centres,” he said.

The governor issued a stern warning to any individual or company operating without official clearance, stressing that violators would face the full weight of the law.

Mutfwang also revealed plans to formalise artisanal miners into cooperatives, a move aimed at streamlining the supply chain linked to the cleared tin sheds and buying centres, while enhancing oversight and ensuring greater regulatory compliance.

What you should know

In February 2025, the Plateau State Government imposed a ban on mining activities across the state in a bid to address rising insecurity and restore order in the sector.

Despite the state-level restrictions, the Federal Government reported significant gains in the mining sector nationwide.

In April, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, announced that the Federal Government collected a total of N6,957,826,200 in mining fees during the first quarter of 2025.

He noted that the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO) processed 955 applications for title grants, which included 651 for exploration, 270 for small-scale mining, 49 for quarrying, and 24 for reconnaissance permits.

While Nigeria stands as Africa’s leading energy producer, it has struggled to maximize its extensive mineral resources due to insufficient incentives, illegal activities, low investment opportunities, and neglect.