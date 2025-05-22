Zedcrest Wealth is excited to announce the launch of its new product, “Zedcrest Corporate “designed specifically for corporate organizations, and business leaders.

This new offering brings together a comprehensive suite of investment products, ranging from Treasury bills to Mutual Funds, tailored to meet the diverse financial needs of businesses.

With entry points starting at N1,000,000 for Treasury and Fixed Income products, and $1,000 for Dollar Funds, the platform offers businesses the financial flexibility to grow and manage their wealth strategically.

What truly differentiates this product is the opportunity for up to 21% yield on Money market funds, providing companies with a high-return option for building long-term wealth. Rates may vary in response to market changes.

Why Zedcrest Wealth Corporate is Perfect for Businesses

Maximized Returns: The money market fund offers a competitive 21% yield, far surpassing traditional savings accounts, making it the perfect vehicle for businesses looking to grow their capital while maintaining stability. Custom-Tailored for Corporates: Unlike traditional savings accounts, this product has been specifically designed to meet the complex financial needs of corporations and businesses. It ensures high-value investments with substantial growth opportunities, whether you’re looking to secure treasury bills starting at N1,000,000 or diversify into dollar funds. Flexible Investment Options: With a range of accessible products, including fixed income, mutual funds, and dollar-denominated options, businesses can select the investment paths that best align with their financial goals, risk appetite, and long-term strategies. Secure and Trustworthy: Zedcrest Wealth has built a reputation for reliability and transparency. Our platform is backed by robust financial protocols, offering peace of mind for businesses that demand the highest level of security and trust

in their investments. With our experienced team and industry-leading expertise, your investments are in safe hands.

A Game-Changer for Corporate Finances

For corporate executives and business leaders, this is more than just an investment product, it is an opportunity to unlock long-term growth and financial success. Whether you are looking to diversify your corporate treasury, grow assets through mutual funds, or explore the flexibility of dollar funds, ‘Zedcrest Corporate’ gives you access to a new world of possibilities.

“We understand the unique challenges faced by businesses when it comes to managing large-scale investments,” said Renah Osiemi, Ag. Managing Director at Zedcrest Wealth. “Our latest offering, Zedcrest Corporate provides the tools, flexibility, and high returns needed to drive meaningful financial growth. We are confident that this solution will set the stage for a new era of corporate investment in Nigeria and across the continent.” Join the Future of Corporate Investing Today!

Unlock the power of tailored, high-yield investments for your business or personal wealth today. Visit Zedcrest Wealth for more information about Zedcrest Corporate and how to get started.

About Zedcrest Wealth

Zedcrest Wealth, a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, is a leading provider of innovative financial solutions, specializing in corporate investments, wealth management, and high net-worth individual services. Known for its commitment to transparency, trust, and growth, Zedcrest Wealth continues to set the standard for financial products that are as dynamic as the businesses and individuals they serve.