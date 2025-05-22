The race to determine the next President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is reaching its climax as five distinguished candidates prepare for the upcoming election.

The successor to Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina will be decided on May 29, 2025, at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Following a two-day meeting in February, the Steering Committee of the Board of Governors conducted a thorough review of all nominees, ultimately clearing five candidates to compete for the esteemed leadership position.

These individuals represent a diverse cross-section of Africa’s financial, economic, and development expertise.

After ten years and two terms at the helm, Adesina is set to bow out, paving the way for fresh leadership.

Below are the five candidates vying for the presidency of the AfDB.

Mr. Hott Amadou (Senegal)

Mr. Hott Amadou, 52, is a seasoned investment banker who served as Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Planning, and International Cooperation from April 2019 to September 2022.

Prior to his government appointment, Amadou was Vice President of the AfDB’s Power, Energy, Green Growth, and Climate Change Complex from November 2016. His extensive financial background includes serving as a wealth manager for Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, before being appointed Special Advisor to Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, in 2012.

Amadou’s global experience spans investment banking roles in New York, London, Dubai, and Lagos, working at Millennium Finance Corporation and UBA Capital. He later founded Afribridge Capital, an investment advisory firm focusing on energy, electricity, ICT, and banking.

He holds undergraduate degrees in applied mathematics and economics, and an MSc in Finance from Sorbonne University in Paris, where he also participated in New York University’s MSc in Financial Mathematics program.

Ms. Swazi Tshabalala (South Africa)

The only female candidate, Ms. Swazi Tshabalala, is an accomplished financial strategist with over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

The 58-year-old was Senior Vice President of the AfDB until October 2024, stepping down to contest the presidency. Since joining the bank in 2018, she served as Vice President for Finance and CFO, later promoted to Senior Vice President in 2021.

Tshabalala has held board positions at MTN Group, Tiger Brands, and South African Airways, further strengthening her leadership portfolio.

She holds an MBA in Corporate Finance from Wake Forest University and a BA in Economics from Lawrence University.

Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo (Zambia)

Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo, 52, has had a distinguished 23-year career at the World Bank, serving in multiple leadership roles, including Senior Advisor to the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Currently, Maimbo is the Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Bank, overseeing the institution’s annual financial allocations and strategic objectives.

As Director of IDA Resource Mobilization and IBRD Corporate Finance, he played a key role in securing a record $93 billion for IDA20 replenishment.

Before joining the World Bank, Maimbo worked as Bank Inspector at the Bank of Zambia and an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He holds a Ph.D. in Public Administration (Banking) from the University of Manchester, an MBA in Finance from the University of Nottingham, and a BSc in Accounting from Copperbelt University, Zambia. He is also a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA, UK).

Dr. Sidi Tah Ould (Mauritania)

Dr. Sidi Tah Ould, 60, is the Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

His career began at the Mauritanian Bank for Development and Commerce (BMDC), before taking on advisory roles in financial management for various government institutions.

Between 1999 and 2006, Dr. Ould served as Investment Promotion Officer and Technical Assistant to the President of the Islamic Development Bank. In 2008, he was appointed Mauritania’s Minister of Economy and Finance, holding the post until 2015.

Dr. Ould Tah has led BADEA since July 2015 but is set to be replaced by Abdullah AlMusaibeeh on July 1, 2025, following the completion of his tenure.

Mr. Abbas Mahamat Tolli (Chad)

Abbas Tolli, 53, is a banker and economist who served as the Governor of the Bank of Central African States from February 2017 to February 2024. His tenure focused on reforms in monetary and exchange rate policies, significantly advancing financial stability across the region.

He previously held government roles as Chad’s Minister of Finance and Budget (2005–2008) and Minister of Infrastructure (2011–2012).

Tolli holds degrees in Business Administration and Economics from the National School of Administration (ENA) in Paris.

On December 13, 2024, Chad’s government officially nominated Tolli for the May 29, 2025, election, making him one of the leading contenders for AfDB’s top position.

The Road Ahead

As these five candidates prepare for the May 29 election, AfDB’s governing body will assess their leadership credentials and vision for the future.

The new president will be tasked with driving financial inclusion, economic development, and sustainable investments across Africa.

Whoever emerges victorious will shape the strategic direction of AfDB and define its next phase of growth across the continent.