The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday approved an interim order forfeiting landed and building properties linked to two one-time Directors of Finance and Accounts at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Suleiman Bulkwang and Abdullahi Sambo, over an alleged N1.4 billion fraudulent payments probe within the agency involving the two suspects.

Sambo was said to have benefited N742 million.

Justice Obiora Egwatu granted the orders after the legal team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), led by Ekene Iheanacho SAN, applied via an ex parte motion that the interim forfeiture order be granted.

“An interim order of this Honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in the Schedule below, which are reasonably suspected to be derived from proceeds of unlawful activities,” the motion partly reads.

The seven properties forfeited include a 1-hectare plot of land in Ungwan Rere, Lafia Government Area, Nasarawa State (linked to Sambo), and four units of two-bedroom flats in Kubwa, Abuja (linked to Suleiman Bulkwang).

EFCC Investigation Details

EFCC court filings stated that Mr. Sambo, in March 2023, allegedly pre-informed staff of the REA department that monies were going to be paid into their bank accounts, which they had to remit for a supposed “project supervision and monitoring.”

The Commission added that seven REA staff acknowledged the directive from Mr. Sambo for the disbursement upon receipt of the funds from the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform, in their extrajudicial statements.

“Mr. Sambo directed the staff in his department to execute their roles on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform, and he ultimately approved and effected the fraudulent payments totaling N1,481,389,518.11,” the Commission stated.

The EFCC added that between March and June 2023, Mr. Sambo directed staff of his department to effect payments totaling N1,481,389,518.11 to the various bank accounts of the seven staff of the accounts department of REA, including his own and that of Usman Kwakwa, his Personal Assistant.

“The payments were done without the approval of the Managing Director and also without the prerequisite preparation and audit of payment vouchers by the audit department as required,” the Commission added.

The Commission said that upon receipt of funds, Mr. Kwakwa was instructed by Mr. Sambo to further disburse the total funds to his allies, Bureau De Change operators, Mr. Sambo himself, senior staff of the Agency, and other persons.

“Mr. Sambo personally benefited the total sum of N742,486,700.00 from REA through his staff, most of which was used to acquire identified properties through his ally Danmama Mohammed,” the Commission stated.

The Commission told the court that Bulkwang and Sambo have “indicated willingness” to forfeit the properties allegedly derived from unlawful activities.

The EFCC highlighted that the development is a “non-conviction based asset forfeiture proceeding.”

What Transpired in Court

At the court session, EFCC lawyer Mary Babatunde moved the ex parte motion and urged the court to grant her prayers.

She added that the court should order the publication of the forfeited assets in national dailies for anyone interested to appear before the Court and show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the funds mentioned should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

After hearing from the lawyer, the judge, having reviewed the associated court processes, granted her prayers by forfeiting the properties in the interim and giving a 14-day window for interested parties to show cause.

The judge then adjourned to July 7 for a report of compliance.

What You Should Know

The REA is the implementing agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for the electrification of rural and unserved communities.

The agency is under the Federal Ministry of Power.

The probe into the agency started in 2023 when operatives commenced an investigation into alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of public funds in the REA.

Nairametrics previously reported that apart from the ICPC and EFCC, the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption had also invited the Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, to appear before it over alleged fraud of over N1 billion in the agency.

The investigations followed a petition of alleged gross misconduct and fraud by the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV).

In March 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the REA, Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the agency, from office following findings during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the REA.

Recall that EFCC had in November 2024 arraigned Suleiman Garba Bulkwang before the Federal High Court in Abuja over a five-count charge of alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to N223,412,909.

Several other REA officials are currently being prosecuted in different courts.