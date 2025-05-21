The Special Foundation proudly announces the successful completion of its annual Thought Leadership Summit 2025, held on May 8, 2025, at Center Point, Ikoyi.

This year’s summit embraced the theme “Educating the Future of Africa,” reflecting the foundation’s deepened commitment to inclusive, transformative education for children from underserved communities.

The event gathered a distinguished array of speakers and participants, including the CEO of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, representatives of the US Embassy, First E&P Development Company, Skystone Capital, Heritage Oil Limited, Mariteam Nigeria Limited, Sterling One Foundation, Microsoft, BlueChip Technologies, RIF Trust, GardaWorld Security, thought leaders, educators, policymakers, community builders, and beneficiary families.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The summit stood out as a powerful convergence of voices, blending storytelling and lived experience into a call for long-term investment in African education, one child at a time. Through stirring spoken word performances by beneficiaries, panel conversations, and impact storytelling, the event highlighted celebrated collaborative solutions being implemented on the ground and encouraged more to be done to combat the challenges in the educational sector.

In his opening remarks, the CEO of Credit Direct and one of the Ambassadors of The Special Foundation, Mr. Chukwuma Nwanze, delivered a compelling address that spotlighted the urgent crisis of Nigeria’s 20 million out-of-school children. Framing the statistic as a national call to action, he challenged attendees to leave the summit “lighter in conscience but heavier in commitment” — a powerful charge aligned with the Foundation’s bold goal to educate over 100,000 out-of-school children by 2030.

He also highlighted the impact of the foundation to date. “Over 35,000 impacted lives, over 600 full scholarship beneficiaries currently supported, with 98% having received continuous support for 5+ years, 140+ schools partnered across 15+ states, 15 refurbished schools, 10,000 mentored children, and over 300 Communities impacted.”

Among the most moving moments were reflections from scholarship recipients and their families. Brothers Daniel and Victor Akinlade took the stage—Daniel, a beneficiary of the Inspire Scholarship, which supports primary and secondary education, and Victor, his older brother, a recipient of the Special Scholarship, funding his university journey. Their presence embodied the heart of The Special Foundation’s mission: to nurture young minds from the classroom to leadership.

In addition, Testimony and Prudence, beneficiaries with blind parents, graced the stage accompanied by their father. There was also a showcase of the transformation at Hope Primary School in Ikoyi, and a recap of the foundation’s Special Summer School and Mentorship programs.

Two panel sessions explored key themes: the power of access to quality education and the broader ripple effects that extend beyond the child and into communities. Audience feedback from both sessions reflected a deep resonance with the themes discussed, highlighting a shared belief in education as a catalyst for unlocking the potential of every child and creating lasting change within their families and communities.

Delivering his address, Mr. Seyi Akinwale, Founder of The Special Foundation, reiterated the heart of the organization’s mission:

“The future we dream of begins with the spark of a child. The great world we anticipate and aspire for ourselves is only made possible if we can get more children into school to reshape their thoughts, influence their minds, and bring a positive influence to our society.”

At its core, the 2025 Thought Leadership Summit affirmed The Special Foundation’s resolve to nurture Africa’s future leaders by increasing access to quality education while mobilizing support across sectors. The evening also included a special Wall of Stories installation and a recognition ceremony honoring the foundation’s partners and collaborators, who have contributed their time, resources, and belief in the vision of a better Africa through education.

The summit’s keynote speaker, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, CEO of Sterling Bank, emphasized the need for continued commitment to the cause championed by The Special Foundation.

“The kids are the reason why we are here. We are not here to convince you to start giving; you already give. All I am asking is that we give through the foundation that has demonstrated that it really does get to the people who are in the most need. And that with the least amount, they are bringing out the most value.”

This landmark event celebrated milestones and paved the way for renewed partnerships and action. It underscored the importance of shared responsibility in addressing Africa’s educational gaps and upholding the ideals of the Sustainable Development Goals.

About The Special Foundation

The Special Foundation is a privately funded non-governmental organization committed to shaping Africa’s future through education.

Since its inception, The Special Foundation has touched the lives of over 35,000 children through a comprehensive ecosystem of support that includes Inspire Scholarships, Special Summer School, Mentorship, and School Build Projects like the revitalization of Hope Primary School. With a bold mission to reach 100,000+ children by 2030, The Special Foundation continues to lead as a beacon of impact, advocacy, and equity in African education.