Google has introduced a new artificial intelligence subscription service named “Google AI Ultra,” offering exclusive access to its latest AI tools and premium features.

The service sits above the existing AI Pro plan, costs N359,000/month or N179,000/month for the first three months in Nigeria and while the Google AI Pro subscription is currently priced at N28,500/month after a free trial.

Josh Woodward, Head of Google Labs and the Gemini app, said the plan is designed for early adopters of cutting-edge technology.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“It’s for the trailblazers, the pioneers, those of you who want cutting-edge AI from Google.”

“You can think of this Ultra plan as your VIP pass for Google AI,” he said

Features and tools included

The plan grants users access to the following features:

Gemini 2.5 Pro DeepThink for complex reasoning (coming soon)

Veo 3, Google’s most advanced video generation model

Flow its AI filmmaking tool with access to Veo 3

Whisk, which supports image-to-video creation via Veo 2

NotebookLM with the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities (coming soon)

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more, with the highest usage limits

Project Mariner, an early access tool for task automation and research

YouTube Premium subscription

30TB of total storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail

The AI Ultra subscription is currently available in the United States and is expected to roll out to other countries, including Nigeria, in the coming months.

AI race

The launch is a strategic response to growing competition in the AI space, placing it in direct competition with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro.

Google AI Ultra’s pricing at $249.99 per month places it at the high end of the AI subscription market, significantly more expensive than most other AI subscriptions, which generally cost around $20 to $25 per month, except for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro at $200.

Anthropic offers Claude Pro at $20/month, targeting users who need higher usage limits and early access to updates. Microsoft’s Copilot Pro, priced at $21/month, integrates AI into Office tools like Word and Excel, appealing to productivity-focused users. Perplexity Pro also charges $20/month for access to top models like GPT-4o and Claude 3.7 Sonnet, offering strong research and file analysis capabilities.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek adopts a pay-as-you-go API model, pricing usage by token count, and appeals to developers seeking cost-effective alternatives.

Despite its strong feature set, the high monthly cost may limit AI Ultra’s appeal to only the most dedicated users, especially as more affordable or free AI tools continue to be available.