At its 300th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on May 20, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) retained its tight monetary policy stance to combat inflation and stabilize the naira.

The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was held at 27.50%, alongside a Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 50% for commercial banks and 16% for merchant banks.

The Liquidity Ratio remained at 30%, and the asymmetric corridor was kept at +500/-100 basis points.

RelatedStories No Content Available

These measures reflect a strong disinflationary stance, with clear implications for inflation, exchange rate stability, bank lending, and overall economic growth.

Key Policy Indicators

MPR – Monetary Policy Rate: 27.50%

The MPR is the benchmark interest rate at which the CBN lends to commercial banks. It was retained at 27.50%, indicating a continued tight monetary policy stance aimed at combating inflation or stabilizing the economy.

CRR – Cash Reserve Ratio:

This is the percentage of a bank’s total deposits that must be maintained with the CBN.

Commercial Banks: 50%

Merchant Banks: 16%

A higher CRR for commercial banks (50%) suggests a strong liquidity tightening move, limiting their capacity to lend and potentially curbing inflation.

LR – Liquidity Ratio: 30%

This is the minimum proportion of liquid assets banks must hold in relation to their liabilities.

At 30%, it ensures that banks remain solvent and able to meet short-term obligations, reflecting prudential oversight.

Macroeconomic Implications

1. Inflation Control

The elevated MPR and high CRR significantly reduce excess liquidity in the financial system, helping to curb demand-driven inflation. However, if inflation is largely supply-side driven, monetary tightening alone may not suffice.

2. Exchange Rate Stability

The restrictive policy stance is likely to reduce pressure on the foreign exchange market by limiting speculative demand and encouraging portfolio inflows, which may stabilize the naira in the short term.

3. Bank Lending Behaviour

Commercial banks face tighter liquidity and increased cost of funds, discouraging lending to the private sector. The result is likely to be a contraction in credit to businesses and consumers.

4. Investment and Consumer Spending

High borrowing costs and tight liquidity conditions will likely deter investment and suppress household consumption. These effects pose a risk to economic growth, especially in interest-sensitive sectors.

Asymmetric Corridor: +500 / -100 Basis Points

This refers to the interest rate corridor around the MPR within which the CBN’s standing facilities operate. It indicates the CBN is more willing to absorb liquidity than inject it, reinforcing a tightening stance. The upper lending rate is +500 basis points (5.00%). The lowest limit of the deposit rate is -100 basis points (1.00%).

Policy Recommendations

1. Strengthen Monetary-Fiscal Coordination

Fiscal authorities should complement CBN efforts by prioritizing spending that reduces structural bottlenecks, especially in agriculture, power, and transport. Such coordination can address supply-side inflation while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

2. Improve FX Market Transparency

A consistent and predictable FX framework – including a gradual convergence of multiple exchange rates – would reduce uncertainty, attract long-term capital inflows, and strengthen naira stability.

3. Support Targeted Credit Expansion

Despite overall monetary tightening, access to credit must be preserved for key productive sectors. The CBN should expand intervention schemes for SMEs, exporters, and agribusinesses to sustain output and job creation.

4. Prepare for Gradual Policy Easing

Should inflation show sustained moderation, the CBN must signal readiness to adjust the MPR and CRR downward. This would stimulate credit and growth without jeopardizing price stability.

5. Enhance Financial Sector Resilience

The CBN should closely monitor liquidity, asset quality, and capital adequacy across the banking system. Early identification of risks will help ensure sector stability amid sustained tightening.

Commentary

I believe the current policy mix, while necessary, risks overcorrection if not closely monitored. The elevated CRR, though effective in liquidity control, may stifle intermediation and growth unless offset by targeted fiscal interventions or regulatory exemptions for productive sectors. Policymakers must balance short-term disinflation with long-term growth sustainability.

The CBN should also prioritize transparency and consistency in its communication to guide expectations, reduce speculation, and enhance policy credibility. Without complementary fiscal reforms, monetary policy alone may struggle to anchor inflation or stabilize the exchange rate sustainability.

By Ejime Herbert Aniemeke, PhD.

Email: ejimeherbert@gmail.com