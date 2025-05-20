The Lagos State Government has clarified that its state-wide ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) does not include PET bottles, sachet water, and nylon carrier bags above 40-micron thickness.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Lagos.

The clarification from Wahab follows an enquiry by some Lagosians who sought further clarity on the categories of SUP that will be affected by the ban.

What the commissioner is saying

Tokunbo said the position of the state government has not changed, as only single-use plastics consisting of styrofoam food packs and all forms of polystyrene cups (disposable cups) are banned.

In his statement said, ‘’Thank you for your thoughtful feedback. To provide clarity: the Lagos State Government has defined specific categories under the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs), effective from July 1, 2025. The items banned outright include Styrofoam food packs, all forms of polystyrene cups (disposable cups), Plastic straws, Plastic cutlery, and Nylon carrier bags with less than 40-micron thickness.

‘’However, under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, the following items are permitted for now but must be managed by their producers for proper recovery and recycling: PET bottles, Water sachets, Nylon/carrier bags above 40-micron thickness.’’

The commissioner said the state government is committed to providing continuous guidance and updates as implementation begins.

He noted, ‘’Your suggestions are well taken, and we appreciate your support as we work towards a cleaner, greener Lagos.’’

Plastic waste management fund created

Wahab stated that as part of moves to demonstrate the state’s seriousness, it had inaugurated the newly created Plastic Waste Management Fund.

He said, “This is a collaborative effort between the state government, the producers, and the Producers Responsibility Organisations.

“The plastics waste management fund will be financed by contributions from producers and major importers and will be jointly managed to address plastic waste challenges in the state.’’

Wahab reiterated the determination of the state government to go ahead with the enforcement of the ban on July 1, adding that this is after the expiration of a moratorium of 18 months, which it had been given since the announcement of the intention to effect the ban in January 2024.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had yesterday (May 19) announced that it will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics across the state starting July 1, 2025.

Wahab made the revelation during a courtesy visit by the management of Tetra Pak West Africa Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Haithem Debbiche, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr. Wahab disclosed that the state government had been “intentional and strategic” in its plan to ban single-use plastics.

The ban on single-use plastic first commenced in January 2024, when the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources announced a prohibition on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics.