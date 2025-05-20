The Anambra State Government has announced plans to privatise its Kaolin Factory in a bid to begin full-scale commercial production.

Kaolin is widely used in ceramics, paper coating, medicine, cosmetics, and even in the production of toothpaste, light bulbs, among others.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the 8th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting held at the new Government House in Awka on Tuesday.

According to Mefor, the decision followed a reviewed report presented to the council on the current status of the factory, which indicated that previous investments and interventions had produced promising results.

He explained that privatisation was now being pursued to ensure the factory operates profitably and meets industrial standards.

“This privatisation will allow for better management and full commercial utilisation of the Kaolin Factory, which has long been underutilised,” Mefor said.

Anambra Country Club

Aside from the factory, the commissioner said the Council also discussed the upcoming inauguration of the Anambra Country Club, a recreational facility and part of the newly commissioned Solution Fun City, unveiled during President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state.

The council also reviewed and adopted decisions aimed at improving security, economic growth, and general welfare for residents of the state.

What you should know

The Kaolin factory in Ukpor, Anambra State, stopped working for a while but is now being revived by the government.

The plant was originally established as a pilot project by the Federal Government, designed to harness the abundant kaolin deposits in the region. However, over the years, the plant fell into disuse, with equipment becoming obsolete and infrastructure deteriorating.

Recognizing the potential of the facility, the Anambra State Government, under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, initiated a comprehensive rehabilitation plan. The Anambra State Solid Minerals Development Company Limited (ANSMDCL), led by Managing Director Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, spearheaded the revitalization efforts.

This included refurbishing existing machinery, acquiring new equipment which includes a 3R (3 Rollers) mill ordered from China to enhance processing capabilities, installation of the kiln plant also known as kaolin calciner, installing a high tension 300kva transformer and a big generator that can power the equipment in the absence of electricity and upgrading the plant’s infrastructure.

The revitalized plant aims to process both industrial-grade and pharmaceutical-grade kaolin, catering to various industries such as ceramics, paper, cosmetics, and medicine, with plans to utilize waste kaolin for fertiliser production, further expanding the plant’s output.