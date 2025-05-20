Shares of Champion Breweries Plc have risen by over 60% month-to-date in May 2025, breaking the N5.00 resistance level and moving past the N7.00 mark.

The company released its Q1 2025 results, reporting a 317.93% year-over-year increase in pre-tax profit to N1.7 billion, compared to a loss of N798.4 million in Q1 2024.

First quarter 2025 profit, which already exceeded the company’s full-year 2024 figure by over 36%, was driven by higher revenue that grew faster than costs and expenses.

Quarterly revenue rose to N8.4 billion for the period, up from N4.3 billion in Q1 2024.

With shareholder funds accounting for 52% of total assets, Champion Breweries maintained a relatively low financial risk profile in the first quarter of 2025.

As of trading on May 19, 2025, the stock has risen from a monthly opening price of N4.70 to above N7.30 in the Nigerian equities market, pushing its year-to-date performance to over 93%.

Market trend

Champion Breweries Plc opened the first month of 2025 at N3.81, supported by a market volume of 12.7 million shares, and closed the month on a positive note at N3.95.

Price movement stalled in February, with the stock ending lower at N3.94 — a slight decline from the previous month.

The share price slipped by 5.54% in March but managed to stay above the N4.00 level, creating a base that allowed bullish momentum to return in April and lift the stock to N4.70.

As of May 19, the stock has gained over 93% month-to-date, breaking through the N5.00 resistance zone and trading above N7.00.

While the exact factors behind the price rally may not be fully known, the company’s strong first-quarter results could have contributed to increased investor confidence and positive market sentiment.

Comments on performance

Speaking recently to reporters, the Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Inalegwu Adoga, described the company as evolving into a stronger player in the beverage industry.

“It’s necessary to make a statement of dominance as we elevate our game and optimize our momentum,” he said.

Commenting on shareholder value, he added: “Our shareholder equity increased by almost N1 billion last year. Our earnings per share rose from N5.10 to N9.00, and we expect this year to remain strong.”

In the first quarter of 2025, shareholder funds accounted for 52% of the company’s total assets, with total equity standing at N13.04 billion.