Africa’s Global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its leadership position in fostering economic growth and empowerment as it clinched four major awards at the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Service Ambassador Awards , which held over the weekend in Lagos.

The prestigious awards recognises financial institutions driving impactful support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria, and UBA emerged as top performer, coming tops in the following categories: DBM with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria; DBM with the Highest Impact on Women MSMEs; PFI with the Highest Impact in the North-Central Zone; and the Prestigious Platinum Service Ambassador Award, the highest award of the night.

These accolades underscore UBA’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses, advancing financial inclusion, and supporting women entrepreneurs and underserved communities across Nigeria.

UBA’s recognition at the awards further solidifies its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s financial sector, reinforcing its mission to empower small and medium enterprises and businesses and communities through innovative banking solutions.

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, who received the Platinum Service Ambassador Award on behalf of the bank, expressed his delight, stating; “We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Development Bank of Nigeria for our efforts in driving sustainable growth and empowerment for MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses and enterprises in Nigeria.

These awards are a testament to our strategic focus on providing accessible financing, capacity building, and innovative solutions that enable small businesses to thrive. We remain committed to fostering economic resilience and prosperity across Nigeria,” Muyiwa said.

Dr. Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director/CEO of the Development Bank of Nigeria, commended UBA’s outstanding contributions, saying:

“UBA has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to alleviating financing constraints faced by MSMEs in Nigeria. Their impactful interventions, especially in supporting women entrepreneurs and underserved regions, align perfectly with DBN’s mandate. We celebrate UBA’s achievements and encourage them to continue setting benchmarks in MSME financing.”

The Development Bank of Nigeria Service Ambassador Awards is an annual event that celebrates financial institutions and partners driving transformative change in Nigeria’s MSME sector. DBN, established to address financing challenges for small businesses, collaborates with banks like UBA to enhance access to credit and business support services.

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) was established to alleviate financing constraints faced by MSMEs in Nigeria through the provision of credit guarantees, capacity building, and partial credit risk-sharing with Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs).

United Bank for Africa is Africa’s Global Bank. Operating across twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology. UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.