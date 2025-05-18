Nigeria’s corporate law firms stand at the forefront of the nation’s economic transformation.

These legal powerhouses provide essential guidance on high-stakes transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and major infrastructure projects.

Their expertise helps both local businesses and international investors navigate Nigeria’s complex regulatory environment while maximizing opportunities in Africa’s largest market.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The success of these firms rests largely on their managing partners – accomplished legal minds who blend courtroom expertise with boardroom strategy.

From negotiating billion-dollar energy deals to structuring cross-border investments, Nigeria’s top legal professionals have earned global recognition for their work.

In this review, we examine ten standout managing partners whose vision and track record continue to elevate Nigeria’s legal industry.

Reginald Udom has been a Managing Partner of Aluko & Oyebode since January 2021, steering one of Nigeria’s foremost corporate law firms founded in 1993. With over two decades of experience, he leads the firm’s strategic vision while advising multinational clients across technology, finance, energy, and infrastructure sectors. A graduate of the University of Lagos (LLB Hons, 2000) and University College London (LLM, 2006), Udom combines technical expertise with a commitment to mentoring young lawyers and shaping Nigeria’s legal policy reforms. Aluko & Oyebode has executed landmark transactions, including advising Diageo Plc on its 58.02% stake sale in Guinness Nigeria Plc and negotiating long-term licensing agreements. The firm facilitated Access Golf Nigeria Limited’s acquisition of ARM Pension Managers and subsequent merger with Access Pensions, and guided Alitheia IDF Fund’s $2.3 million investment in Chika’s Wholefoods. Notable clients such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Brookfield Business Partners rely on the firm’s expertise in complex cross-sectoral deals, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and capital markets.