Riding on the back of an exceptional performance in 2024, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has been honoured with the prestigious Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Innovation Award in the Other Financial Institution category for the financial year 2024.

The DBN is owned by a mix of global development partners including the World Bank, European Investment Bank (EIB), French Development Agency (AFD), African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Federal Government of Nigeria (via the Ministry of Finance), among others.

This award is a remarkable recognition of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc’s strong capabilities as a financial institution, despite facing tough economic conditions and intense competition during the year.

Receiving the DBN Innovation Award in the OFI category affirms that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank has not only excelled operationally but has also contributed significantly to the growth and development of Nigeria’s MSME sector through innovative practices.

It reflects the bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, driving economic growth, and addressing the financing challenges faced by small businesses.

This honour firmly positions LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc as a leader in the financial industry, setting a benchmark for others in the pursuit of innovative solutions for MSME financing.