The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), has insisted that property owners, developers, and residents must obtain proper planning permits for all building projects.

This was made known recently by the General Manager of LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, when he reiterated the importance of securing proper planning permits before embarking on any building or development project within the State.

Osinaike emphasised that obtaining a planning permit is not only important but also necessary and compulsory for property owners, developers, and residents.

He noted that planning permits are essential for ensuring structures are built in appropriate locations, contributing to a well-organised urban landscape.

Why planning permit is necessary

Osinaike stated, ‘’Planning permits help balance the development of residential homes, commercial spaces, industries, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, religious centres, and transportation routes. They are vital to upholding the Lagos State Master Plan.’’

He further explained that acquiring a planning permit guarantees legal compliance, protects property values, and supports sustainable urban planning.

The LASPPPA General Manager said, “It helps curb illegal developments, ensures alignment with zoning laws, and plays a crucial role in determining the resale value of properties.’’

Also speaking, the Head of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit (MCU) at LASPPPA, Olarinde Iyiola, affirmed that permits ensure adherence to all construction regulations, preventing unnecessary delays, disputes, or legal issues. He added that planning permits help identify and mitigate construction-related risks, such as structural defects or environmental hazards.

He noted, “Buildings erected with proper permits are more likely to comply with safety standards and building codes, ensuring better protection for occupants.”

Olarinde averred that structures with valid planning approvals are generally of higher quality and enjoy better market value, as they meet regulatory requirements and assure buyers of safety and durability.

He noted that LASPPPA will continue to call on all stakeholders to do the right thing by obtaining planning permits before starting any construction activities, which is in line with the government’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

What you should know

In a related development, recall that in April 2024, the Lagos State Government opened a 3-month amnesty window for property owners to obtain or perfect their planning permits on completed buildings.

Making this known in a statement, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, said property owners and developers of existing (completed) developments without approvals, can obtain their planning permits, otherwise known as building plan approvals, within the stipulated period of May 2, to July 30, 2024, without payment of statutory penalties that usually go with erecting buildings without approval in Lagos State.

He stated that the amnesty window will come in the form of a 3-month suspension of penalties.