The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has successfully performed its first living-donor kidney transplant.

The hospital’s management disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

A living-donor kidney transplant typically involves receiving a kidney from someone the recipient knows, such as a family member, friend, or co-worker.

Successful procedure on 69-year-old patient

According to the statement, the surgery, which was conducted on May 6, was performed on a 69-year-old Nigerian male suffering from end-stage renal disease, a condition where the kidneys lose their ability to function.

However, a healthy donor, aged 39 and a close relative of the patient, donated one of his kidneys to the recipient, allowing for a life-saving transplant.

The statement said the medical team, led by Dr. Ernest Aniede and consisting of in-house qualified surgeons, nephrologists, and other medical and non-medical professionals, worked diligently to ensure the successful outcome of the procedure.

The surgery was performed under strict sterile conditions and involved meticulous techniques to minimize risks and maximize the chances of transplant success.

Hospital leadership commends efforts

The statement also noted that during his visit to the patient and the donor in the ward after the procedure, the Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed, commended both individuals for their trust in the hospital’s services.

He also praised the medical team for executing a successful surgery.

“This is a major milestone for FMC Abuja and a positive sign for the healthcare landscape in Nigeria. This surgery demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced and life-changing treatments to its esteemed patients.

“This momentous surgery represents a step forward in providing life-changing treatment options for patients with kidney failure in the region and beyond.”

Prof. Ahmed stated that the hospital’s dream is to become a world-class health institution delivering quality care through teamwork and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance research, training, and innovation in healthcare provision.

Acknowledgement of Government support

According to the statement, Ahmed appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of citizens.

He also acknowledged the president’s implementation of crucial health reforms and initiatives aimed at addressing kidney-related issues.

He added that the president’s vision and dedication have led to significant progress in strengthening the healthcare system, especially in expanding access to dialysis, increasing funding for kidney disease research, and enhancing training for healthcare professionals.

In response, both the donor and the patient expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the hospital management and staff for the professionalism and dedication demonstrated before, during, and after the procedure.

The statement added that both have recovered fully and are awaiting discharge from the medical team.