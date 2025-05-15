The Lagos State Government has restricted construction activities across the state to between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays.

The directive was announced on Thursday by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Mukaila Sanusi.

Olumide stated that the restriction was necessary to safeguard the environment, reduce incidences of building collapse, and promote the overall well-being of residents.

“This restriction must be strictly adhered to by all stakeholders in the construction sector. It is in the public interest and will be enforced by relevant government agencies,” he said.

He acknowledged the dynamic nature of building projects and noted that any request to work beyond the stipulated hours must be made through a formal application and should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Concessions may be granted, but only after due diligence and evaluation,” he added.

Public vigilance encouraged

The Commissioner also called on residents to remain vigilant and proactive by reporting any construction sites that violate the new directive.

“We encourage the public to take ownership of their environment. If you observe construction activities going on outside the approved hours, please report them to the appropriate authorities,” Olumide said.

A construction worker at a site in the Agodo-Egbe area of Alimosho Local Government, who identified himself simply as Musa Tola, told NAN that although the policy might impact project timelines, it is a welcome move if it would help reduce risks.

“Sometimes we work overnight to meet deadlines, but safety is important. If the government is serious about this, we will have to adjust,” Tola said.

Residents welcome policy

Similarly, Mrs. Ifeoma Uche, a resident of Idimu, described the move as timely.

“Some sites work all night, and the noise disturbs everyone. I think this will bring some sanity,” she said.

NAN reports that Lagos has experienced several building collapses in recent years, prompting renewed focus on regulatory oversight in the construction sector.

The government has announced that enforcement of the new working hours will commence immediately.

What you should know

The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development is a vital arm of the Lagos State Government, tasked with regulating and controlling urban development to ensure that the state’s physical growth adheres to sustainable and approved plans.

Its responsibilities span several key areas. In terms of Urban Planning and Regulation, the ministry oversees the development and execution of master plans and urban regeneration policies, ensuring that construction and land use across the state align with these strategic blueprints.

When it comes to Building Approvals and Permits, the ministry, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), grants planning permits for building projects and enforces building codes and standards to maintain safety and orderliness.

The ministry also plays a critical role in Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrading, working to transform blighted communities through redevelopment and improved infrastructure.

Monitoring and Enforcement are handled through agencies such as the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which monitors ongoing construction to prevent building collapse and clamp down on illegal developments.

Lastly, in the area of Development Control, the ministry is responsible for preventing unapproved developments and demolishing structures that do not comply with planning regulations.