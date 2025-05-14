Billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and one of the most prominent philanthropists and media investors in the United States, has seen her net worth decline by $745 million since the start of the year, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

As of May 13, her estimated net worth stands at $11.2 billion, down 6.2% year-to-date. Apple, the tech giant her late husband co-founded, dropped sharply in 2025. As of May 14, Apple shares traded at $212.17, a year-to-date drop of 12.99%.

Although Powell Jobs no longer holds a significant stake in Apple, having reportedly sold off her remaining shares by 2021 its performance continues to influence the tech sector and related holdings across her investment portfolio.

As one of the world’s richest women, Powell Jobs’ current wealth derives from earlier stakes in Apple and Disney, which were transferred to her after Steve Jobs’ death in 2011. She originally inherited a 4% stake in Disney, held through family trusts, and a substantial position in Apple. Analysts estimate she has sold 10% of her Disney stake annually since it was last disclosed in a 2017 SEC filing, and fully exited Apple by 2021.

The bulk of her current wealth is believed to be in cash and private investments. Emerson Collective, founded in 2004, serves as the primary vehicle for her investments across media, education, immigration reform, and climate initiatives. She remains the principal owner and board chair of The Atlantic, which she acquired a controlling stake in through Emerson in 2017, and has invested in a range of journalism ventures including Axios, ProPublica, The Athletic, and others.

What to know about Powell

Powell Jobs also has major investments in the sports world. In 2023, she acquired a 20% stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the holding company behind the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, and the Capital One Arena. The group was valued at $5.9 billion at the time of the deal, according to Sportico.

Despite the drop in net worth, Powell Jobs has remained an active philanthropist. She has contributed over $2 billion through Emerson and a Goldman Sachs donor-advised fund to causes ranging from college access for low-income students to climate resilience. In 2024, she supported the nonprofit acquisition of the San Francisco Art Institute.

Powell Jobs, a Stanford MBA graduate, met Steve Jobs in 1989 and married him in 1991. They had three children together. She currently serves on the board of College Track, a national college preparation program for underserved youth, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.