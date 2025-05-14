The Real Estate Cashback Housing Cooperative Society is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The event will bring together cooperative members, stakeholders, and industry observers to reflect on achievements, present financial reports, and unveil strategic directions for the cooperative.

This AGM promises to be a milestone gathering, emphasizing the cooperative’s commitment to transparency, growth, and member empowerment through its three foundational pillars: Savings, Investment, and Loans.

Speaking ahead of the event, the President of Real Estate Cashback Cooperative Society, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye stated that the AGM is not just a statutory meeting; it is a platform for unity, vision, and accountability. He added, “As we celebrate another year of empowering real estate investors and providing accessible housing finance solutions, we look forward to deeper engagement with our members and unveiling impactful plans for the future.”

Mr. Wasiu Sonekan, Managing Director and Treasurer of the Cooperative, also stated that the AGM marks a significant turning point. “It is not just about reporting numbers; it’s about celebrating the growing financial confidence of our members and reaffirming our mission to democratize access to real estate wealth. We are proud of the transparency and structure we have maintained, and we look forward to even more impactful strides in the year ahead.”

The meeting will also provide updates on cooperative performance, project development progress, dividend declarations, and opportunities for new and existing members to benefit from the society’s innovative cashback model.

Venue details will be communicated via the official website and members’ communication channels shortly.