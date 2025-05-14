The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) hosted a transformative public lecture titled “Leadership Legacies: Advancing Good Governance for the Next Generation,” honoring the tireless contributions of retired Directors Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, Mr. Ibrahim Dikko, and Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji. The event drew attention to the vital role of legacy leadership in shaping the future of corporate governance in Nigeria.

The event was hosted by Mr. Mohammad K. Ahmad, OON, President of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, who emphasized the importance of fostering leadership legacies that positively impact both businesses and society.

The keynote lecture by Chief (Dr) Olusegun Osunkeye, CON, OFR, a corporate statesman and former president of SCGN, struck a profound chord with an audience of top executives, policymakers, and governance experts. Dr. Osunkeye delivered an incisive address that underscored the need for leaders to build a sustainable future for organizations by integrating ethical practices, accountability, and long-term planning into their corporate DNA.

“We will not be remembered for how we managed the quarter; we will be remembered for how we stewarded the future,” Dr. Osunkeye remarked, highlighting the long-term vision and ethical stewardship essential for creating a lasting leadership legacy.

One of the key focal points of Dr. Osunkeye’s lecture was the urgent need for strengthening transparency and accountability mechanisms within Nigerian corporations.

He made a compelling case for adopting proactive governance strategies, which go beyond compliance to institutionalize integrity and combat corruption effectively.

“Organizations must behave themselves into the future. Corporate culture cannot be constructed from slogans alone; it must be embodied in measurable actions and behaviours that reflect strategic intent.”

As corporate Nigeria grapples with the ongoing challenges of corruption and ethical governance, Dr. Osunkeye’s words acted as a clarion call to both private-sector leaders and regulators to address governance issues at the root and create an environment where integrity is embedded into organizational operations.

The lecture was more than just an event celebrating the achievements of Borodo, Dikko, and Oyebanji — it was an invitation to current and future leaders to take bold

steps in building a culture of governance that will resonate for generations. Dr. Osunkeye’s address offered concrete strategies for fostering ethical leadership, particularly through succession planning and the creation of corporate cultures that are driven by values.

He emphasized that legacy building requires leaders to groom successors and ensure that corporate values are passed on to future generations of executives. He further explained that leadership is not simply about achieving short-term goals but about leaving a lasting impact on the corporate landscape.

“We are all temporary stewards of something permanent. Our influence may fade, but our impact must echo through the organizations we reform, the people we empower, and the values we embody.”

Dr. Osunkeye’s address resonated with the pressing need for transformational leadership in Nigerian organizations. He urged leaders to embrace their responsibility as stewards of future generations, emphasizing that leadership is a commitment to service and creating value beyond personal gain.

He concluded with a powerful call to action: “Be a transformational leader, have a vision, make an impact of positive change, and leave a legacy. Lead without compromising your values and ethics.”

The event was graced by the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s corporate and governance space, including Mrs. Bola Adesola, Board Chairperson of Ecobank Nigeria Limited; Prof. Peter Bamkole, Dean of Lagos Business School; Mr. Henry Ajumogobia, SAN, Pro-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University; Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, Founder of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; Ms. Rabi Isma, Director at the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; Prof. Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, Pan Atlantic University; Mr. Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO, NGX Regulation Limited; and many other dignitaries, captains of industry, and governance professionals.