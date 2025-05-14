The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted to a technical error in the conduct and grading of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), particularly affecting candidates in the Lagos and Owerri zones.

The Board’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, issued a public apology during a press briefing held on Wednesday in Bwari, Abuja.

Prof. Oloyede emotionally addressed the press, acknowledging the trauma caused to candidates and accepting full responsibility.

“I apologise for the trauma caused to the candidates and I take full responsibility for this,” he said.

Extent and cause of the error

According to Prof. Oloyede, the error stemmed from a technical issue involving JAMB’s internal operational structure during this year’s UTME.

He disclosed that JAMB uses two operational ‘vehicles’ named KAD and LAG to manage examinations nationwide. The KAD vehicle contains the Northern states excluding Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Kogi and FCT but it includes the six South South states.

He explained that the LAG vehicle, which includes the Southern states excluding the 6 South South states but it includes Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Niger, Kogi and FCT, experienced an error where examination options were not shuffled, prompting JAMB to implement an urgent corrective update.

However, the corrective update applied to LAG on Tuesday, April 29, led to patch errors in some centres in Lagos and the South East.

“On the second day of the examinations this year, which was Friday, April 25, 2025, we discovered that there was some omission in the items within the LAG category

“To correct and re-upload the responses (i.e. results) from LAG for the pre-Tuesday glitch, the service providers concerned with LAG were deployed to effect the patch, but there were patch errors in some centres (servers) for the first three or four days in only two locations,” he stated.

Background

JAMB released the statistical breakdown of the 2025 UTME results, revealing that only 21.5% of candidates scored above 200, the minimum score generally accepted for university admission.

Out of 1,955,069 candidates, only 412,415 crossed the benchmark, while nearly 79% scored below it.

This triggered alarm among educators and stakeholders who urged reforms in teaching standards and curriculum delivery across secondary schools.

The board later released individual results on May 9, leading to widespread outrage on social media as candidates and parents questioned the fairness of the scores.

Some demanded that JAMB allow result verification or re-marking, citing discrepancies between their expected and actual outcomes.

Allegations also emerged of serious technical issues during the exams, such as malfunctioning systems, disappearing questions, and inaccessible sections.

This public outcry prompted JAMB to launch an urgent internal review.

States and candidates affected

Prof. Oloyede stated that the errors affected 157 centres across Lagos and Owerri zones.

“While 65 centres (206,610 candidates) were affected in Lagos zone (comprising only Lagos state), 92 centres (173,387 candidates) were affected in Owerri zone, which includes the South East states.”

He clarified that the issue was due to service providers’ failure to update delivery servers, an oversight that went unnoticed before the results were released.

“In clear terms, in the process of rectifying the issue, the technical personnel deployed by the Service Provider for LAG (Lagos and South-East zones) inadvertently failed to update some of the delivery servers. Regrettably, this oversight went undetected prior to the release of the results.”

Why JAMB fast-tracked the review

The Registrar explained that JAMB typically reviews UTME results in the month following the exam, but decided to expedite the process due to growing public backlash.

“Between Friday and Monday, the uproar could be said to have reached the highest decibel, and it was coming from some respected voices in the society… the nature of the clamour this time made us fast-track the review process.”

Despite the controversy, JAMB observed a notable improvement in the highest UTME score this year, although general performance declined.

Despite the controversy, JAMB noted that the 2025 UTME recorded the highest individual score in over 15 years, with a top mark of 374. However, the overall performance of candidates was lower than that of the previous year.

The board noted that it had anticipated an improvement in general results due to system enhancements, but the outcome did not meet those expectations, though it still fell within historical performance patterns.