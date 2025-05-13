The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Entrepreneurship Development in Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Ms. Chalya Shagaya, paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Legend Internet Plc to commend the company’s recent milestone achievement.

During the visit, Ms. Shagaya congratulated Mr. Bruce Ayonote and the Legend team on the successful listing of two billion shares on the Nigerian Exchange, a bold step that has boosted the Exchange’s market capitalisation by N12.4 billion.

She noted that this historic listing, being the first by an indefinite telecom operator in Nigeria, reflects strong investor confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The listing of Legend Internet Plc is not just a corporate achievement, it is a national win,” Ms. Shagaya remarked. “It sends a powerful message to indigenous digital and tech companies that the capital markets are within reach.”

Ms. Shagaya further highlighted the alignment of this success with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to building a business-friendly environment driven by digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

She also commended the company on its inclusivity efforts, noting that the majority of Legend’s executive and senior staff are women. She described this as a progressive example of gender representation in leadership, which aligns with national goals for women’s inclusion in economic development.

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President expressed readiness to support Legend and its affiliate company, Suburban, in future initiatives. Areas of potential collaboration discussed include expansion of digital infrastructure, innovation policy development, and capacity-building programs for entrepreneurs.

Ms. Shagaya also stressed the ripple effect that such achievements can have on the broader ecosystem, from enhancing local content development and broadband access to creating jobs and fostering innovation. She encouraged Legend to further engage in mentorship, tech training, and entrepreneurship support initiatives.

“Legend’s story is one of vision, resilience, leadership, and inclusivity,” she concluded. “It is the kind of story this administration is proud to champion, and we look forward to partnering with more companies that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”