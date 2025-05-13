The Abia State Government, in collaboration with the European Union (EU), is set to spend over €2.6 million to inaugurate the Solar for Health project, which aims to promote renewable energy in healthcare facilities across the state.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, disclosed this during a press briefing in Umuahia, following the State Executive Council meeting.

Monday stated that Abia was one of six states selected to benefit from the Solar for Health programme, having met all eligibility requirements.

Project overview and funding details

He explained that the initiative, led by the European Union (EU), aims to use renewable energy to power health facilities and productive users around those facilities.

Monday revealed that the EU will provide over €2 million for the project, while Abia State will contribute more than €624,000 as counterpart funding.

“That is the total cost of the project,” he added.

According to Monday, the project will have a total capacity of 500 kilowatts, which will be distributed across at least nine health facilities in the state.

He added that the initiative is not limited to health centres alone, as there are plans to extend the power supply to nearby businesses, such as shops, to promote sustainability.

“It’s not just about the health centres, the goal is to ensure sustainability by also supporting productive users,” he said.

He explained that each installation would feature metering systems, with small service charges introduced to support ongoing operations and maintenance.

To guarantee uninterrupted power supply, especially during periods of low solar output like the rainy season, the systems will be equipped with battery storage technology.

“Multiple energy sources are also being considered in the system’s design,” he added.

Monday noted that more than 50 personnel from the State Ministries of Power and Health have already received training on the operation and maintenance of solar systems.

He added that energy audits are currently being carried out at the selected health facilities to determine the most effective deployment strategies.

Solar for health initiative’s role in socio-economic development

The commissioner emphasized that the Solar for Health project is a timely initiative, highlighting that a reliable energy supply is essential for driving socio-economic development in the state.

In a related development, Monday also provided updates on broader efforts to improve electricity access across Abia State, especially beyond the Aba Ring-Fenced area.

“We’ve made some progress with Aba Ring-Fenced, but from Umuahia to Abia North, power supply has been a challenge,” he said.

He revealed that the Abia State Government is in advanced negotiations with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to acquire a controlling stake in its electricity infrastructure within the state.

“We’ve completed due diligence to assess the value of the assets. Our first offer has been made, and negotiations are ongoing to reach a fair agreement.

“Full details will be disclosed once discussions are finalized,” he said.

Plans to acquire EEDC’s interstate electricity assets

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, confirmed that the state had submitted a bid to acquire a 60 % stake in EEDC’s interstate electricity assets within Abia.

He further mentioned that negotiations for the acquisition have reached an advanced stage.