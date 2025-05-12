As the healthcare landscape across West Africa continues to evolve, so must the platforms that bring industry stakeholders together.

Now in its 12th edition, the region’s foremost healthcare and laboratory exhibition has undergone a transformative rebrand, ushering in a new era as WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos.

In this Interview, Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director at Informa Markets, shares insights on the motivations behind the rebrand, the enhanced opportunities it brings, and how the event is positioned to drive sustainable healthcare innovation across the region.

Can you share the motivation behind the rebranding of West Africa’s premier healthcare conference and exhibition to WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos?

The motivation behind the rebranding to WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos stems from our desire to create a more unified and comprehensive platform that truly reflects the interconnectedness of the healthcare and laboratory ecosystems.

While Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa have built strong legacies in their respective fields, we recognized the growing synergy between these sectors. This rebrand to the World Health Exhibition (WHX) Lagos and its dedicated lab component, WHX Labs Lagos, signifies a strategic evolution to better serve the entire healthcare community under one powerful, globally recognized umbrella. We aim to foster greater collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business opportunities across the entire spectrum of health.

How does the new identity, WHX Lagos and WHX Lab Lagos, better reflect the vision and mission of the event?

The new identity more accurately reflects our vision of being the leading platform for advancing healthcare and laboratory excellence in West Africa. Our mission is to empower healthcare professionals, drive innovation, and facilitate business growth. WHX Lagos embodies the broader healthcare spectrum, encompassing medical equipment, digital health solutions, infrastructure, and more; while WHX Labs Lagos specifically highlights the critical role of diagnostics, laboratory technology, and scientific advancements.

This dual branding ensures that both core areas receive the focused attention they deserve while being recognized as integral parts of a larger, interconnected health ecosystem. It communicates a more holistic and ambitious vision for the future of healthcare in the region.

Can you highlight any new initiatives or features introduced as part of this rebrand to enhance the experience for exhibitors, attendees, and industry stakeholders?

Attendees can look forward to enhanced integration across the event, with more cross-functional networking opportunities and content designed to bridge the gap between clinical and laboratory professionals. This includes joint sessions and dedicated networking zones that encourage collaboration.

The conference programme has also been expanded under the WHX Lagos umbrella to cover a broader spectrum of healthcare challenges and innovations, complementing the in-depth scientific focus of WHX Labs Lagos. In addition, more targeted networking sessions are being curated based on specific interests and professional roles, ensuring attendees can build more meaningful and relevant connections.

What role does WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos play in addressing critical healthcare challenges such as access to medical equipment, digital health, and laboratory innovations?

WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos serve as vital catalysts in addressing critical healthcare challenges in West Africa by offering a robust platform for innovation, collaboration, and access. The exhibition facilitates access to medical equipment by bringing together international and local manufacturers and suppliers who showcase a wide array of technologies, ranging from essential tools to cutting-edge devices, allowing healthcare providers and procurement professionals to source solutions that improve infrastructure and patient care.

Through its dedicated Digital Health conference track, WHX Lagos also highlights the transformative potential of digital solutions, creating a forum for discussions around telemedicine, health informatics, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and mobile health applications. These conversations and collaborations are designed to fast-track the adoption of technologies that enhance access, efficiency, and quality of care.

Additionally, WHX Labs Lagos focuses on advancing laboratory innovations by spotlighting the latest in diagnostics, automation, point-of-care testing, and scientific research. The inclusion of MLSCN-accredited CPD conferences ensures that laboratory professionals gain up-to-date knowledge and practical skills needed to implement these innovations, ultimately improving diagnostic accuracy and speed across the region.

How does this transformation align with global trends in healthcare exhibitions and professional networking?

This transformation aligns strongly with global trends in healthcare exhibitions and professional networking. The WHX Lagos rebrand aligns with global healthcare exhibition trends by adopting an integrated approach connecting clinical and lab sectors. As part of the global WHX brand, it aims to connect healthcare professionals internationally and, crucially, bring global innovators and cutting-edge technologies to the West African region to address local healthcare challenges with international expertise.

Being in its 12th edition, how does the rebranded event provide a more integrated experience for healthcare professionals compared to previous editions?

Building on 11 successful editions, the rebranded WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos deliver a more integrated experience by unifying the medical equipment, solutions, and laboratory sectors under one centralized platform. This streamlined approach allows professionals to explore the full spectrum of healthcare innovations in a single, cohesive environment. The expanded conference programme further enriches this experience by offering cross-cutting content that delves into the intersections of clinical practice, diagnostics, and emerging technologies, promoting a more holistic understanding of patient care.

To complement this, combined networking opportunities are being introduced, including dedicated events and curated zones that foster interaction between diverse healthcare professionals. These interactions are designed to spark meaningful collaborations and encourage the kind of interdisciplinary knowledge sharing that can drive real progress in the region’s healthcare ecosystem.

How does this transformation affect exhibitors and sponsors who have participated in previous Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa events?

This transformation offers significant benefits for our valued exhibitors and sponsors. By bringing together the broader healthcare and laboratory sectors under the unified WHX brand, we’re creating a platform that delivers a wider audience reach, enabling exhibitors to engage with a more diverse range of stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.

Partners such as Crown Healthcare, SIEMENS Healthineers, Dedalus, West African Institute of Public Health, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, amongst others, stand to gain from enhanced visibility, as the rebrand strengthens their global presence and marketing impact. The integration also allows for more tailored and strategic sponsorship packages that connect with targeted or cross-disciplinary audiences, paving the way for new business opportunities and collaborations between clinical and laboratory professionals.

Exhibitors and sponsors can expect a more consistent and impactful brand experience across all touchpoints. Most importantly, the rebrand leverages the established success of Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa—trusted platforms that have long delivered value and credibility to our community. We’re committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will continue working closely with both existing and new partners to maximize their experience and return on investment at WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos.

How is WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos positioned to foster sustainable healthcare practices and solutions for West Africa?

WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos promote sustainable healthcare in West Africa by showcasing resource-efficient technologies and digital health solutions, facilitating knowledge sharing on sustainable practices through conference sessions, connecting stakeholders for collaborative solutions, and raising awareness to encourage the adoption of environmentally and economically responsible practices within the healthcare sector.

With the evolving landscape of healthcare and laboratory sciences, what future expansions or innovations can we expect from WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos?

Looking ahead, you can expect WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos to continue evolving and innovating to stay at the forefront of the dynamic healthcare and laboratory landscape. We anticipate a greater emphasis on showcasing and integrating cutting-edge technologies. We will continuously assess opportunities to incorporate new and emerging healthcare sectors relevant to the West African region.

We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with regional healthcare organizations and governments to drive impactful change. Our commitment is to remain agile, responsive to industry trends, and dedicated to serving as the premier platform for advancing healthcare and laboratory excellence in West Africa.