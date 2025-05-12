The United States and China have reached a deal to establish a trade consultation mechanism, following two days of high-stakes negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The agreement signals a de-escalation in the ongoing trade war between the two economic superpowers, although specific terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that discussions led to “substantial progress” in addressing trade imbalances and tariff disputes.

Progress Toward Economic Stability

The meeting marks the first breakthrough in months, after a period of escalating economic tensions fueled by 145% tariffs on Chinese imports and 125% levies on American goods.

“The United States has a massive $1.2 billion trade deficit. So the president declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs,” Greer stated.

“We are confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to work toward resolving that national emergency.”

China’s Position and the Path Forward

Speaking to reporters, Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng revealed that both sides agreed to establish a trade consultation mechanism, enabling ongoing dialogue to resolve differences through mutual cooperation.

“We want to make the pie of cooperation bigger with the U.S.,” He Lifeng noted, reinforcing China’s willingness to improve economic relations while navigating its own strategic interests.

While details remain unclear, Bessent promised further announcements on Monday, following what he described as “productive” discussions.

Global Implications and Economic Concerns

The U.S.-China trade war has generated market instability, with retailers warning that tariffs may lead to higher prices, supply chain disruptions, and empty store shelves.

Economists caution that continued friction could drive inflation and increase recession risks, prompting urgency in finding a resolution.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick highlighted Bessent’s role in resetting trade relations, emphasizing the need to “de-escalate tensions and reset the conversation” between the two largest economies.

President Donald Trump, however, remains firm in his stance that tariffs serve as leverage to rebalance global trade, reduce the federal deficit, and encourage the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing.

