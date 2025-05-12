The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has partnered with private sector ICT firms to explore the use of adaptive regulatory sandboxes that can support the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into data protection frameworks while enabling cross-border innovation.

This was revealed during a one-day workshop held in Abuja titled “Co-Creation Lab on Africa Sandboxes for AI”.

The event also featured the evaluation of the African Sandbox Outlook report.

The workshop focused on how regulatory sandboxes could serve as safe testing environments for AI technologies and foster data-driven innovation on the continent.

Building trust in AI systems through regulation

Speaking at the event, National Commissioner of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the commission is actively examining the role of regulatory sandboxes as part of its mandate under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA).

Represented by Ms. Adaobi Nwankwo, Head of the Commission’s Innovation Unit, Olatunji said:

“Sandboxes aim to encourage responsible AI, foster compliance with the NDPA, and promote trust, fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“The goal is to create a competitive environment for AI developers and data scientists while addressing Africa’s unique challenges.”

He noted that a functional regulatory sandbox would need to operate within real-time legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure effective testing of AI and data-driven solutions.

NCC endorses sandboxes as tools for policy innovation

Also speaking at the workshop, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, stressed that while AI offers transformative opportunities for digital infrastructure, network optimization, and public service delivery, it also raises complex regulatory and ethical concerns.

Represented by Mr. Babagana Digima, Deputy Director of New Media and Information Security at NCC, Maida highlighted the significance of regulatory sandboxes as tools for collaborative policy development:

“Sandboxes provide a controlled environment for innovators to test AI under regulatory supervision.

“This encourages collaborative learning, risk mitigation, and evidence-based policymaking. We’re aligning this with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the Digital Economy Policy, and the Nigeria Data Protection Act.”

Industry players advocate for cross-border data harmonization

Principal Consultant at Kontemporary Konsulting, Dr. Jimson Olufuye, called for greater regulatory harmonization across African nations to facilitate easier data flows and AI integration.

“We need to optimise data protection processes and scale products across West Africa.

“There’s a need for sandboxes that support cross-border interoperability and AI systems embedded with robust governance structures,” he said.

Olufuye noted that inconsistencies in data laws across African jurisdictions could hinder innovation if not addressed through collaborative regulation.

Africa Lead for the Datasphere Initiative, Ms. Morine Amutorine, emphasized that AI sandboxes can be implemented in countries regardless of their regulatory maturity.

According to her sandbox allows stakeholders to assess the impact of data-driven solutions and identify areas requiring new or updated regulation.

Meanwhile, the African Sandbox Outlook report, presented at the event, noted that sandboxes are increasingly being recognized as powerful tools for testing regulatory and technical approaches to AI and data governance.

The report concluded that regulatory sandboxes across Africa are pivotal for tackling the continent’s data challenges, supporting innovation, and unlocking data value chains.