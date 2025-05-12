The Enugu State Government is set to inaugurate major transportation and mobility projects—including a state airline, a 100-unit fleet of CNG-powered buses, and a smart transport programme—before the administration’s second anniversary on May 29, 2025.

This development was disclosed over the weekend following a State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, alongside other key officials.

The announcement was shared in a statement posted on the official X account of the Senior Special Adviser on Media to Governor Peter Mbah, Dan Nwomeh, on Sunday.

According to Ozor, the state airline project, Enugu Air, will debut with three aircraft, two of which have already arrived in the state

“We are starting off with the initial three aircraft, and two of the aircraft are already on the ground. The third one will be on the ground by the end of this month,” Ozor was quoted to have said.

He added, “We are hoping to start the commercial operations before the second year anniversary of this administration.”

On the mass transit initiative, Ozor said the government had already acquired 50 CNG-powered buses, with another 50 set to arrive within weeks.

“You have also seen buses for the mass transit programme across the state. 50 of them are already parked at Okpara Square, and an additional 50 will be joining that fleet in the next few weeks,” he said.

He confirmed that all 100 buses would commence commercial operations before the end of May.

More insights

In addition to the buses, the commissioner revealed that five ultramodern bus terminals—two located at Holy Ghost and one each at Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka—will be inaugurated before the anniversary date.

These terminals, he noted, are expected to serve as key transit hubs and improve passenger convenience across the state’s transport network.

Ozor also revealed the state’s longer-term vision, which includes setting up a CNG and electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Enugu. The facility is expected to support vehicle production and maintenance, helping to sustain the clean-energy mobility transition.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the government plans to launch the Enugu Smart Transport Programme within the next 150 days.

The programme aims to enhance route optimization, digitize ticketing, and introduce over 2,000 electric vehicles into the transport ecosystem, further aligning with the administration’s goals for sustainability and digital transformation.