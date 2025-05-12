The Enugu State Government has announced plans to build Nigeria’s longest canopy walkway and its first full-scale zipline as part of efforts to boost tourism and attract visitors to the South-East.

The projects are key components of the state’s eco-tourism development strategy and will be implemented in phases starting this year.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, announced the plans after the weekend’s Executive Council meeting, according to a statement by the Governor’s media aide, Dan Nwomeh.

According to Madueke, the investments are aimed at showcasing Enugu’s natural beauty while offering visitors unique and memorable experiences. The 600-metre canopy walkway will be constructed at the Nsude Pyramid site, making it the longest in the country when completed.

The 300-metre zipline will be installed at Ngwo Pine Forest, positioning Enugu as the first state in Nigeria to offer a full-scale zipline tourism attraction.

“We are going to have it in phases. For the first phase, we are having Awhum Waterfall, Nsude Pyramid, where we are going to have the first canopy walkway in the Southeast. It measures about 600 metres, which will actually be the longest in Nigeria.

“We also have Ngwo Pine Forest, where we are having the first zipline in Nigeria. The zipline will measure about 300 metres,” Madueke was quoted as saying.

Other sites earmarked for development include Awhum Waterfall, where plans are underway to build an additional canopy walkway and boardwalk, enhancing the experience while preserving the surrounding ecosystem.

More insights

The statement further revealed that the government intends to construct the Cross of Hope at Okpatu, a monumental structure perched 580 meters above sea level, with the cross itself towering 50 meters high. The building will feature 15 floors, equipped with a lift, and will reach a total height of 630 meters above sea level.

In addition, Dame Madueke outlined several significant upcoming projects, including the Akwuke/Atakkwu Waterpark and the Ovu Lake Golf and Resort at Akpawfu. Each of these developments will feature dedicated experience centers, food courts, and renewable energy infrastructure, ensuring sustainability and promoting tourism.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Lloyd Ekweremadu, announced the completion of a Youth Animation Lab, which is set to be officially commissioned, aiming to bolster digital skills among young people.

On August 12, in celebration of International Youth Day, the state will empower over 2,100 trained youths, equipping them with valuable skills for the future, the statement also disclosed.