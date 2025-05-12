Anchoria Asset Management held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), announcing strong financial results and reaffirming its commitment to delivering value to clients and shareholders through innovation, operational discipline, and market-focused strategies.

The AGM, which was held virtually, had in attendance shareholders, board members, and senior leadership of the firm to reflect on the company’s performance over the past year and share its forward-looking vision for 2025.

In his address, the Chairman of the Board, Sam Chidoka, highlighted the firm’s resilience and improved earnings quality, “I am pleased to report that our firm delivered another strong performance in 2024, generating a gross revenue of NGN2.96 billion and profit after tax of NGN743.1 million. We sustained momentum in our core business, with total funds under management increasing by 44.00% in 2023.”

The company also improved its digital footprint with a 2,000% growth in its SEEDs app user base.

During the meeting, the Managing Director, Folajimi Adeleye, shared the strategic focus areas for 2025. “Our strategic priorities for 2025 are clear: accelerating AUM growth through innovative products and expanded distribution; enhancing our technological capabilities for superior customer experience and efficiency; and maintaining prudent risk management and operational discipline.”

In his closing remarks, the Managing Director thanked the shareholders for their unwavering support and trust, the Board for their wisdom and strategic oversight, and the staff of Anchoria Asset Management for their resilience and dedication.