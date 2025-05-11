The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the introduction of the Fleet Registration option on its Central Motor Registry Information System (e-CMR) portal.

The new “Fleet” option on the Central Motor Registry (CMR) platform enables individuals and organisations to register multiple vehicles in a single session to ease vehicle documentation for transport operators, logistics firms, and other fleet managers.

The Force Public Relations Department disclosed this on its official X account.

According to the Police, those who have previously registered do not need to create a new profile for fleet submissions. Instead, they can simply log in and add more vehicles.

“If you already have a profile from an existing registration, there’s no need to create a new one. Just log in, go to the Request page, and select ‘Fleet’ under CMR Request to add your new vehicles,” they noted.

The evolution of CMR

For more than six decades, Nigeria’s Central Motor Registry relied on a manual process that frequently led to inefficiencies, backlogs, and gaps in tracking vehicle-related crimes.

In a bid to modernize vehicle documentation and respond to the increasing complexity of auto-related offences, the Nigeria Police launched the electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) in April 2023.

With the e-CMR system, motor vehicle owners across Nigeria can now register their vehicles, upload ownership data, and receive digitally verifiable certificates all remotely using any internet-enabled device.

A step-by-step guide to fleet registration

Many Nigerians are still unaware of how to process their Central Motor Registry (CMR) Motor Vehicle Information Certificates through the digital portal. Here’s a detailed guide on how to use the new fleet feature:

Visit the e-CMR portal

Go to: https: //cmris.npf.gov.ng

Click “Get Started”

This begins your vehicle registration process.

Create or log into your profile

If you already have a profile, there’s no need to create a new one. Simply log in.

Choose CMR Request > Fleet

On the Request page, select “Fleet” under CMR Request.

Enter vehicle details

Input vehicle category, plate number type, and other details. Click “Add” to register more vehicles.

Proceed to payment

Once all vehicle entries are complete, click “Proceed” to view your invoice and make payment.

Download your certificate

Log back into your profile after 24 to 72 hours to download your CMR certificates.

The CMR registration plays a crucial role in digital policing, making it easier to track vehicles in cases of theft, fraud, or verification.