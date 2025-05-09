The Federal Government has inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria (SPIN) project, a $500 million initiative backed by the World Bank.

The project seeks to enhance national food security, water management practices, and climate resilience through the development of large-scale, multi-purpose infrastructure for both irrigation and hydropower generation.

At the inaugural meeting in Abuja on Friday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who co-chairs the Steering Committee alongside the Minister of Power, spoke about the SPIN project.

He highlighted how the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the minister, the SPIN project builds on the success of the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, which rehabilitated about 32,000 hectares of irrigation schemes and empowered Water Users Associations (WUAs) across the country.

“Nigeria is committed to improving its food, water, and energy security.

“Through the project, he emphasized, Nigeria is targeting 500,000 hectares of irrigated agriculture, 30 Gigawatts of sustainable energy, and strengthened resilience to floods, droughts, and climate change.

“The project consists of four key components: Institutional Strengthening, Irrigation Modernization, Dam Safety and Operational Improvements, and Effective Project Management.

“It will be implemented under two models: Model 1, focusing on federal government-managed schemes in collaboration with interested states, and Model 2, which supports state-owned irrigation schemes,” the minister said.

State participation and readiness criteria

According to the minister, out of the 34 states that expressed interest in participating in the project, 27 pledged to meet the readiness criteria, and 17 states have been confirmed as qualified.

He explained that these states met three key requirements: enacting a WUA law at the state level, allocating budgetary provisions for WUA operations and maintenance, and establishing counterpart funding.

The minister also commended the SPIN Interim Team for conducting field assessments and preparing essential documents, including the Project Appraisal, Implementation Manual, and 18-month work plan.

He noted that the steering committee, which is composed of Ministers from relevant sectors and Commissioners from participating states, would serve as the apex policy and decision-making body for the project.

Agriculture minister calls for measurable outcomes

Earlier, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, described the SPIN project as timely, noting that it would build on the achievements of the TRIMING initiative to further transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Kyari commended the World Bank for its continued support toward sustainable development across various sectors but emphasized the need to focus more on measuring concrete outcomes.

“In every programme we implement, whether within our ministries or in partnership with international stakeholders, we must ask a fundamental question: What specific results will this project deliver?” he said.

He further questioned, “In the case of agricultural production, what measurable outcomes are we targeting? Clarity on such goals ensures that our efforts are meaningful and result-driven.”

Kyari also pointed out, “While our rapidly growing population is often viewed as a burden, I see it as a powerful opportunity. With strategic planning and the right investments, this population can become a major force for innovation and economic growth. Let us not forget that Nigeria remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.”

Minister of Power emphasizes Hydropower’s role in energy transition

The Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable energy through hydropower, emphasizing its key role in achieving both energy and food security.

Adelabu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Mahmadu Mamman, stated that the initiative marked a major step toward optimizing the country’s water resources for long-term development.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Power, as a key implementing partner, was responsible for preparing project memos aimed at attracting private sector investment into hydropower development.

“This aligns with the broader national vision that sees energy not just as a commodity, but as the foundation for growth and progress,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the role of hydropower in Nigeria’s energy transition, citing its technical advantages such as grid stability, efficiency, and its synergy with other renewable sources like solar and wind.

He urged members of the committee to remain committed to the project’s success, assuring them of the ministry’s readiness to address any challenges that may arise.

He urged all stakeholders to match the government’s efforts with action to ensure nationwide impact on power and irrigation infrastructure.