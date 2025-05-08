Colin Huang, the low-profile Chinese tech billionaire behind the e-commerce juggernaut Pinduoduo and its international offshoot Temu, has seen his fortune rise by $4.37 billion so far in 2025, boosting his net worth to an estimated $38.6 billion.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur, who famously retired at age 33 after suffering from an ear infection and deciding to pursue scientific research, is now among the wealthiest figures in China’s tech scene.

His fortune is tied almost entirely to his 25% stake in Pinduoduo (PDD), the Shanghai-based company that has grown into one of China’s leading online marketplaces.

Pinduoduo reported 2024 revenues of 394 billion yuan (approximately $54.7 billion), fueled by continued growth in both domestic and overseas operations. While Huang stepped down as CEO in 2020 and as chairman in 2021, he remains the company’s largest shareholder, holding his stake through two British Virgin Islands-based entities, Walnut Street Investment and Walnut Street Management.

His fortune has fluctuated recently, dropping by $680 million, or 2%, on May 7 alone, as PDD shares slipped 2.3% on the Nasdaq to $108.76. Still, the stock is up roughly 12% for the year, despite being down 18% from its 2025 peak in mid-March.

What to know

Launched in late 2022, Temu Pinduoduo’s global shopping platform has been a breakout hit in the United States, briefly topping app download charts throughout 2023. Its rapid rise was powered by an aggressive advertising blitz, including back-to-back Super Bowl ad buys, and a business model that allows Chinese vendors to ship directly to consumers at rock-bottom prices.

Although U.S. consumer usage of Temu has dipped from a high of 27% in September 2023 to 19% in April 2025. A recent report by Morgan Stanley suggested that Temu is on track to achieve profitability this year, a key milestone that could further bolster investor confidence in PDD stock.

Behind the scenes, Huang has redirected much of his personal focus toward research in food and life sciences. Upon stepping down from PDD leadership, he transferred a combined 12.8% stake in the company to various charitable and institutional recipients, moves that reduced his reported net worth by over $10 billion at the time. That includes a 2.4% donation to an irrevocable charitable trust and a 7.7% transfer to the Pinduoduo Partnership, aimed at supporting scientific inquiry.

As PDD prepares to report first-quarter earnings later this month, market watchers are eyeing both the performance of its core Chinese platform and the ongoing evolution of Temu’s global strategy. While Colin Huang may remain largely out of the public eye, his influence on global e-commerce and his rising fortune are hard to ignore.