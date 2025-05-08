President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr. Omar Touray, has raised concerns over unofficial payments imposed on travelers, calling for greater transparency and accountability among border officials.

His remarks came during an assessment visit to the Nigeria–Lagos Seme Border, one of the busiest and most strategic trade corridors in West Africa.

Touray, leading an on-the-spot evaluation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Goods and Services, decried the excessive number of checkpoints within member countries, stating that it contradicts the ECOWAS free movement protocol.

“We have received troubling reports of citizens being asked to pay without receipts. It frustrates travelers, delays trade, and creates opportunities for corruption,” he stated, questioning the necessity of multiple customs and immigration posts along the same corridor.

Infrastructure Failures and Need for Reform

Touray also criticized the deplorable state of infrastructure at the Nigeria-Bénin Republic Seme border, despite significant financial investments by ECOWAS.

He pledged to submit a detailed report and recommendations aimed at removing cross-border obstacles and safeguarding the free movement protocol.

“This is one of the busiest and most strategic border posts in West Africa, yet we are faced with expensive facilities—scanners, lighting systems, and bridges—that are simply not working. That is unacceptable,” he declared.

He emphasized that maintenance of border infrastructure falls under the responsibility of individual member states, noting that ECOWAS provides initial funding, but countries must take ownership of long-term upkeep.

Security, Documentation, and Presidential Intervention

Clarifying misconceptions about free movement, Touray stressed that the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) does not eliminate the need for proper documentation.

“Free movement does not mean no documentation; free movement does not mean a free-for-all. Security and freedom must go hand in hand.

“Travelers must carry valid identification, and customs procedures must remain in place to balance openness with safety and order,” he said.

What you should know

During the visit, Dr. Ben Oramalugo, Comptroller of Customs for Lagos-Seme Border, outlined challenges facing officials, including non-functional cargo scanners, lack of lighting in pedestrian areas, and no connection to Nigeria’s national electricity grid.

“This is Nigeria’s number one border, connecting the entire Francophone region, yet we are not connected to the National Grid. When Benin’s power goes out, we are left in total darkness,” Oramalugo lamented.

In response to concerns over excessive security checkpoints, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Amb. Musa Nuhu, highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s recent approval of a Presidential Task Force to dismantle redundant checkpoints across Nigeria.

The visit enabled Touray to directly engage with border officials, security operatives, and local communities, gaining first-hand insights into operational inefficiencies and trade barriers.