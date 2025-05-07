The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has urged pharmaceutical companies and importers to leverage government waivers to increase the availability of affordable inhalers for Nigerians.

Pate made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday during the commemoration of World Asthma Day, themed “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All.”

In his statement, Pate reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s commitment to reducing the burden of asthma and ensuring equitable access to life-saving inhaled treatments for all Nigerians.

Asthma’s impact in Nigeria

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects millions globally, including a significant number of Nigerians.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2020 data, Nigeria recorded 8,192 asthma-related deaths, accounting for 0.55% of total deaths, placing us 58th globally.

These figures are a sober reminder of the urgent need for collective action to strengthen asthma prevention, diagnosis and management in our country.

Federal Government’s strategic interventions

In response to this, the Federal Government has taken deliberate steps to reduce barriers to care and improve asthma outcomes through the following strategic interventions, in line with this year’s theme.

He emphasized that the Federal Government’s removal of import tariff duties on essential pharmaceutical products, including inhalers, was aimed at making life-saving asthma treatments more affordable and accessible across the country.

Highlighting other key interventions, Pate said the government has developed and implemented national policies under the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Control Programme to strengthen asthma prevention, control, and management.

He added that Primary Healthcare (PHC) services are being reinforced to serve as the first point of contact for asthma care, especially in rural and underserved communities with limited access to specialists.

According to him, the Nigeria Package of Essential Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control (NIG-PEN) has also been integrated into PHC services. This ensures early diagnosis, routine screening, and sustained management of asthma and other NCDs.

“These actions reflect our strategic alignment with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and our commitment to Universal Health Coverage, where no Nigerian is left behind in accessing quality, affordable healthcare,” Pate said.

Call for Asthma education and community support

He called on healthcare providers to prioritize asthma education, early diagnosis, and proper treatment procedures, while also encouraging communities and families to support patients by promoting treatment adherence and asthma-friendly environments.

Pate further appealed to civil society groups and the media to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with asthma.

He urged collective action to ensure that breathing freely is not a luxury, but a right accessible to every Nigerian, everywhere.