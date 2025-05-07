The Federal Government has launched the Nigeria Virtual Privacy Academy, a new digital training platform designed to deepen data protection and privacy practices across the country’s public and private sectors.

The initiative was unveiled by Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, at the 8th annual conference of the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA), which kicked off in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tijani said the academy is a key part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to harness the benefits of a digital economy by equipping stakeholders with the tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of data governance.

“As we digitise government services, open up digital trade corridors, and scale digital identity platforms, data becomes the backbone and data protection, the shield,” Tijani said.

Building trust in digital platforms

He added that the academy will provide Nigerians with virtual access to practical training on data protection principles and cyber identity, essential components for building trust in digital platforms.

The Minister also announced the creation of a Digital Trade Desk, a one-stop platform to help Nigerian tech-enabled businesses access global markets and drive digital exports.

Also speaking at the conference, Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, said Nigeria remains committed to the full implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

He described data as more than just a digital asset, calling it “a human story told in numbers” and a foundational tool for building economic trust.

“As Africa expands its digital exchanges, the ability to share data securely and lawfully will determine how well we thrive in the global economy,” he noted.

The Vice President urged African nations to use the NADPA platform to shape a continent-wide consensus on data governance, one that respects individual rights and promotes shared values.

Nigeria’s progress so far

Also speaking at the conference, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, highlighted Nigeria’s recent milestones in data governance.

According to him, the Commission has conducted over 5,000 compliance assessments, initiated 223 investigations, and taken 12 organisations through remediation.

He noted that within two years, the NDPC had generated over $1.2 million in revenue from registration, audit filing, and compliance fees.

“We’ve signed MOUs with data protection authorities across Africa and are creating a regulatory environment that encourages innovation while safeguarding citizens,” he added.

Dr. Olatunji called on other African countries yet to enact data protection laws to do so, stressing that “strong data protection frameworks are not barriers to innovation, but enablers of a resilient and inclusive digital economy.”

NADPA: A continental push for privacy standards

The three-day NADPA conference, themed “Balancing Innovation in Africa: Data Protection and Privacy in Emerging Technologies,” brought together representatives from over 30 African countries, as well as participants from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Also present was Ms. Inga Stefanowicz, Head of Green and Digital Economy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, who reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Africa’s data protection frameworks.

Chairperson of NADPA, Mr. Iro Adamou, represented by Vice President Mrs. Immaculate Kassiat, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in protecting personal data in Africa’s rapidly digitizing landscape.