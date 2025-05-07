CFG Africa has announced the launch of the CFG AM Naira Fixed Income Fund, a strategic move aimed at providing investors with a stable investment vehicle in Nigeria’s dynamic economic landscape.

The fund’s introduction comes at a time when market participants are navigating macroeconomic fluctuations and regulatory shifts, highlighting CFG’s approach to creating “accessible, resilient, and high-performing investment products that deliver real value”.

The CFG AM Naira Fixed Income Fund is an actively managed open-ended unit trust scheme designed to offer investors liquidity, diversification, and competitive returns through investments in high-quality Naira-denominated fixed income securities.

The fund will focus on a diversified portfolio comprising sovereign, corporate, and other top-grade debt instruments.

Babajide Lawani, Managing Director of CFG Africa Limited, commented on the launch, stating, “The launch of the CFG AM Naira Fixed Income Fund is a strategic response to the evolving needs of investors seeking stability and consistent returns in the Nigerian market. This fund not only broadens our investment offerings but also contributes to deepening the fixed income market, a critical component of our financial ecosystem.”

From a financial analysis perspective, the fund’s focus on Naira-denominated fixed income securities, offers insights into CFG’s investment strategy and its outlook on interest rates, inflation, and currency stability. The fund’s benchmark is the yield/return on the 10-year tenured FGN Bond.

CFG Africa emphasizes that the fund is suitable for a range of investors, including individuals, corporates, high net worth investors, and institutions such as pension funds and insurance companies. This broad appeal suggests CFG’s intention to capture a significant share of the fixed income investment market.

The fund’s structure incorporates risk mitigation measures, with assets held by an independent, SEC-licensed Custodian, Rand Merchant Bank Limited, and overseen by an independent Trustee, AVA Trustees Limited.

The launch of the CFG AM Naira Fixed Income Fund reflects CFG Africa’s broader ambition to “reshape Africa’s financial landscape” by providing innovative financial solutions and fostering sustainable economic growth.

About CFG Africa

CFG Africa is an Investment Bank committed to reshaping Africa’s financial landscape by providing a broad range of innovative financial solutions to clients across various industries and market segments. With a bold vision to become Nigeria’s most respected multi-asset investment and capital management business, CFG is driven by a mission to connect markets, create value, and promote sustainability across every touchpoint of the financial ecosystem.