McGill University in Canada has opened applications for the McCall MacBain Scholarships, a prestigious and fully funded graduate program for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The scholarship is open to both Canadian and international students seeking to pursue a master’s or professional degree with financial and mentorship support.

The scholarship is targeted at students with a bold vision to create a better world and the leadership potential to make it happen.

Program details

The McCall MacBain Scholarships are designed for individuals with a strong vision for positive change and leadership potential. The program offers:

Full tuition and fees for a master’s or professional degree at McGill University

A monthly living stipend of $2,000 throughout the academic program

Relocation support for students moving to Montreal

Access to “a world-class mentorship network, leadership development training, and a tight-knit global community”

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the 2026 McCall MacBain Scholarships, applicants must meet one (1) of the following:

Be a current student on track to earn your first bachelor’s degree by August 202

Have earned your first bachelor’s degree in January 2020 or later

Have earned your first bachelor’s degree before January 2020 and were 30 years old or younger as of January 1, 2025

In addition, applicants must meet the admission requirements for the relevant McGill master’s program, including language proficiency where required.

Application deadlines

August 20, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET – For students who studied or graduated from a university outside Canada or the United States

September 24, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET – For students who studied in Canada, the U.S., or are Canadian citizens living abroad.

Interested students can begin their application here.

What you should know

McGill University is a public research institution located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It is one of Canada’s most prestigious universities, known for its academic excellence and diverse student body.

The university operates two main campuses: the downtown campus in Montreal and the Macdonald campus in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

The institution offers over 300 programs across various disciplines, including arts, science, medicine, engineering, and law. The university is recognized globally for its research output and has consistently ranked among the top universities worldwide.

Montreal, a city where McGill is bilingual, with both English and French widely spoken, and offers a rich cultural experience for students. International students make up a significant portion of McGill’s student population.