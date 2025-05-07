Shares of Beta Glass Plc have soared by 46% month-to-date in early April, following a wave of positive events that likely boosted investor confidence.

The company recently released its first-quarter financial statement for 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N15.2 billion—an impressive 638.64% increase compared to N2.06 billion in Q1 2024.

This surge in profitability was driven by strong revenue of N41.1 billion, up 69.34%, supported by solid glassware and bottle sales, with regional markets accounting for most of the growth.

In the second quarter of 2024, Beta Glass completed an upgrade and cold repair of the GF1 Furnace at its Agbara plant.

This strategic enhancement was projected to increase daily production capacity by 30 tons, adding to the existing 720 ton, —and extend the furnace’s operational lifecycle by 8 to 10 years.

Subsequently, the company reported an 86.92% revenue increase in its full-year 2024 results, with revenue reaching N117.5 billion compared to N62.9 billion in 2023.

So far in May 2025, Beta Glass shares have jumped over 46% following the release of its Q1 results, trading on a monthly volume of 1.7 million shares, with a year-to-date performance of 125%.

Market trend

Beta Glass opened 2025 at N64.90 and steadily climbed to N71.50 by the end of January, closing the month on a positive note with a trading volume of 17.9 million shares.

The rally gained momentum in February, with the stock surging by 39.65% to reach N99.85.

However, trading activity stalled through March and April, as the stock saw no price movement during that period.

The trend sharply reversed on May 2nd, following the release of the company’s Q1 2025 results the day prior. Investor sentiment turned bullish, likely driving the share price up from N99.85 to N146 by the close of trading on May 7th.

While the exact trigger behind the sharp rally may not be completely known, the company’s strong Q1 2025 results and other positive developments seem to have renewed investor confidence, as reflected in the swift and substantial price movement following the release.

Expansion plans

Beta Glass has recently outlined plans to expand into additional African markets, with a particular focus on the Francophone regions.

In a recent media tour of the company’s facilities, CEO Alexander Gendis discussed the company’s regional growth strategy.

“Our commercial team has been focused on developing our growth strategy and expanding in Francophone and West Africa. This is an important part of our overall growth plan. We’ve seen our exports increase from six percent to eight percent of turnover year-on-year, which is a notable improvement,” he said.

He also added, “We’re starting with neighboring markets, then will gradually expand to cover more of the continent and potentially beyond to other regions.”