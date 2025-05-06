The British government is ramping up efforts to restrict visa access for nationals of Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, based on internal assessments that applicants from these countries are statistically more likely to overstay and subsequently seek asylum.

According to multiple Whitehall officials, the U.K. Home Office, in collaboration with the National Crime Agency (NCA), is developing data models designed to help caseworkers identify visa applicants, particularly those seeking work or study permits who may exploit the legal pathway as a pretext to file future asylum claims.

The following visas will be affected: Skilled worker visa applications (Tier 4), which enable applicants to enter the UK under the sponsorship of an employer and Student visa applications (Tier 2).

This profiling initiative has raised concerns among immigration experts and civil rights observers, who question both its efficacy and potential ethical implications.

In recent months, the Home Office has been under increasing pressure to address the growing number of asylum seekers who first entered the United Kingdom through legitimate visa channels.

According to government data released in March, nearly 10,000 asylum claimants in 2023 were initially admitted on student or work visas.

Many of them later transitioned into the asylum system and, at various points, were housed in government-funded accommodations such as hotels.

Among these individuals, the most represented nationalities were Pakistani, Nigerian, and Sri Lankan.

What to know

According to Nairametrics, which cited data from the U.K. Asylum and Resettlement Summary Report for the year ending December 2024, a total of 22,619 asylum applications were filed by Nigerian nationals between 2010 and 2024.

The data shows a gradual increase over time, culminating in a sharp 94% rise in 2024, with 2,841 claims filed by Nigerians, compared to 1,462 in 2023.

Pakistani nationals registered the most dramatic spike, with asylum applications surging by 4,638—from 5,904 in 2023 to 10,542 in 2024, marking a 79% increase.

In total, the U.K. received 621,900 asylum applications during the 14-year period, with 2024 recording the highest annual figure of 108,138 claims.

As part of the broader strategy, immigration officials may begin scrutinizing the financial documents submitted during visa applications, such as bank statements, when evaluating eligibility for asylum accommodation.

According to The Times, the Home Office is attempting to create predictive tools that would allow immigration officers to reject applications from individuals who appear to fit the profile of a future asylum claimant.

The goal, according to officials familiar with the plan, is to prevent the abuse of the U.K.’s legal immigration system.

When asked whether the profiling model could invite legal challenges, Sumption acknowledged that while the U.K. government retains significant discretion over visa issuance, there could be contested legal interpretations.