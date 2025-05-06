A national survey has found that over two in five (43.4%) working women across diverse industries and regions in Nigeria demand improved and comprehensive health insurance that encompasses fertility treatments, breast cancer care, and menopause support, according to a new report by Healthtracka.

Titled “State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report,” the research was published by Healthtracka’s Foundation for Advocacy, Innovation and Research (FAIR).

It highlights critical gaps in current health insurance offerings and presents actionable recommendations for employers and policymakers.

The report, based on a nationwide survey, was designed to better understand the health-related challenges women face at work and to propose practical solutions for organizations.

It revealed that many women feel exposed and unsupported by existing health insurance coverage.

“Fertility, maternity, menopause, these aren’t luxuries. They are basic healthcare needs,” one respondent stated.

Another echoed this sentiment, saying, “We need insurance plans that actually recognize women’s realities, not treat us like an afterthought.”

The report stressed that the call for better coverage went beyond perks, stating it was a demand for employers to recognize the real and complex health needs women experienced throughout their careers.

“Women’s health in the workplace is an urgent and growing issue that deserves more focused attention from employers. Across all stages of their careers, women called for clear, meaningful improvements to support their health and well-being,” the report stated.

Recommendations for improving health insurance coverage

The report recommended that workplaces embed women’s health into core policies, such as offering paid leave for menstrual and menopause-related symptoms and expanding insurance coverage to include fertility and reproductive services.

It also urged organizations to train managers to support these needs without stigma.

The three-part study explores women’s health in the workplace, provides a state-by-state breakdown of women’s health across Nigeria, and examines the role of Nigerian researchers and academics in advancing women’s health.

Government and policy recommendations

The report urged state governments to allocate at least 15% of their budgets to health and to ensure those funds are fully spent.

It also called for the adoption of gender-disaggregated data tracking and recommended linking future funding to measurable improvements in services for women.

It also appealed to national and local health authorities to incorporate proven interventions, such as home-visit care models, self-sampling tools, clinical protocols, and digital support, into standard healthcare packages. Strategic partnerships with private providers, nonprofits, and research institutions were also encouraged.

“Above all, women themselves must guide programme design, policy development, and budget oversight to ensure services reflect their real-world experiences,” the report stated.

A step toward change

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Executive Director of Healthtracka’s Foundation for Advocacy, Innovation and Research (FAIR), described the report as a powerful step toward change.

“This is more than a report; it is a call to action. Women’s health issues have long been invisible, underdiagnosed, under-researched, and underfunded.

“Women’s health is not a side issue; it is a foundation for economic growth, social progress, and generational prosperity,” she said.

State-by-State view of women’s health

She explained that the report combines secondary data analysis with a nationwide perception-based survey, providing a detailed, state-by-state view of women’s health realities across Nigeria’s 36 states.

It reveals patterns, gaps, and opportunities that urgently require attention from policymakers, healthcare leaders, researchers, and advocates.

She added that at FAIR, they believe in a future where women’s health is prioritized, protected, and invested in, as investing in women’s health ultimately benefits everyone’s future.