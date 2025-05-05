When members of the Women’s Lifestyle Hub gathered for a dinner in Dubai recently, it wasn’t just another social event.

Rather, it was a powerful, strategic moment for connection, mentorship, and leadership.

Founded by Bola Matel-Okoh, a seasoned attorney, executive coach, and Board member of Wema Bank, the Women’s Lifestyle Hub empowers women across personal, professional, and wellness dimensions.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Until recently, most of that empowerment had happened virtually. But in Dubai, things changed.

The Dubai dinner was a natural extension of the community’s goals. Several members were attending the International Women’s Leadership Conference organised by one of the Hub’s mentors, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, so the timing felt right.

“It seemed logical to have the retreat there,” Matel-Okoh said. “And the dinner was a way of bonding, because that was the first time some members of the community were meeting each other in person.”

Over good food and widespread conversations, connections deepened, collaborations were formed, and what had been a virtual community for some suddenly became more tangible.

Adding to the dinner’s significance was the presence of three powerhouse mentors: Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Entrepreneur, Corporate Board professional, Executive Coach, and the visionary founder of TIWLC; Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus, the founder and Chairman of Eventful Nigeria Limited, a leading events planning and consulting company in Lagos; and Mrs. Toyin Bakare, seasoned Board professional and Chief Operating Officer at SAS Textiles Inc.

Their presence was not simply ceremonial. They each shared valuable insights and encouragement, helping to anchor the evening in wisdom and lived leadership experience, which sent a powerful message that leadership, beyond success, is also about investing in the next generation.

Yet, the evening’s atmosphere was relaxed, joyful, and deeply energising. It was exactly what the attendees needed after three intense days of conference sessions—a chance to unwind, exchange ideas, and dream out loud.

“It was quite memorable to see several discussions around how different members of the community could collaborate,” Matel-Okoh said. Those conversations—seeded over one evening—aligned perfectly with the Hub’s mission, which is to foster long-term, strategic relationships that extend far beyond a single event.

The Women’s Lifestyle Hub isn’t just about individual success; it’s about building collective strength, a significant theme that emerged during the three-day retreat. The Dubai dinner, a fitting conclusion for the conference, illustrated how face-to-face interaction can turn mentorship into momentum and conversations into commitments.

Matel-Okoh, who is also the Founder of BMO Advisory Services, a leadership and personal development consulting firm that provides advisory and counselling services to women in top executive positions, recounts that feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement about future meetups with the tangible feeling that something bigger had just begun.

As plans are already underway for an in-person meet-up in June and a new cohort of the Hub’s leadership induction program launching soon, it is clear that Dubai was just the beginning. And as Matel-Okoh puts it, the Hub’s mission remains clear: empowerment through connection, community, and strategic growth.

For more information on the Women’s Lifestyle Hub, visit bolamatelokoh.com/wlh/