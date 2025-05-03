Zylus Group, a leading business conglomerate in Africa, has announced the addition of Trustline Capital, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-licensed asset management company, to its expanding portfolio of businesses.

This strategic addition marks a bold step in Zylus Group’s mission to offer diversified, value-driven solutions across sectors, including real estate, financial services, insurance, and investment, serving individuals and institutions across Nigeria and beyond.

Trustline Capital brings a wealth of expertise in asset management, portfolio advisory, and capital growth strategies, aligning perfectly with Zylus Group’s mission to create wealth and provide innovative investment opportunities.

As a SEC-licensed firm, Trustline Capital operates with the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and professionalism—values that reflect Zylus Group’s core principles.

Speaking at the firm’s introduction to partners, the Group CEO, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, stated that the launch of Trustline Capital is in line with the vision of Zylus Group International to become a one-stop solution for real estate, finance, insurance, and wealth creation. He added,

“With Trustline Capital onboard, we are deepening our capacity to help clients grow and secure their financial futures through trusted and regulated investment channels.”

Mr. Ayo Ogunkeye, the Executive Director of Business Development and Subsidiary Services, also remarked that the addition of the new business will deliver holistic, value-driven solutions that empower both individuals and institutions.

“Trustline brings credibility, professionalism, and a forward-thinking approach to asset management,” he said.

Since its launch, Trustline Capital has earned recognition for its professional approach to wealth creation, disciplined investment strategies, and commitment to transparency. With a client-focused model and a foundation built on regulatory compliance, Trustline has rapidly positioned itself as a trusted partner in the asset management space.

Zylus Group’s growing ecosystem now spans real estate, construction, investment advisory, cooperative services, asset management, and banking, positioning the company as a dynamic force in Nigeria’s economic transformation and setting a new standard for integrated business excellence in Africa.