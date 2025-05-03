The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for regulations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in commemoration of the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, according to a statement by Fatimah Agwai Mohammed, Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at the NHRC.

In the statement, the NHRC advocated for the establishment of ethical and legal frameworks to address the myriad challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Need for AI Regulations

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, highlighted “the need for regulations that ensure AI development aligns with human rights principles, preventing potential abuses and safeguarding fundamental freedoms.”

He added that the Commission plans to issue an advisory on the use and deployment of Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria very soon.

Ojukwu observed that while AI could enhance journalistic activities such as content development, investigative reporting, research, and fact-checking, it could also be manipulated for misinformation, cyberbullying, emotional abuse, and inciting comments in Nigeria.

“AI tools have greatly impacted the enjoyment of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media by eliminating barriers to timely and effective communication.

“At the same time, AI tools have contributed to breaches of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Media when used unprofessionally and without adherence to ethical standards,” he stated.

The NHRC boss urged Nigerians, including journalists, to use AI in a positive and responsible manner to deepen the realization of the Right to Freedom of Expression.

He warned against making inciting statements against constituted authorities and other members of the public.

Appeal to Authorities

In the same vein, the Executive Secretary urged relevant authorities to cooperate with journalists in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, which include holding the government accountable to the people.

He encouraged all stakeholders to recognize the press as a critical partner in the democratic process and to refrain from any form of confrontation or interference with the lawful duties of journalists and other media professionals, warning that such actions could result in legal consequences.

Backstory

The NHRC’s call comes weeks after the Commission announced plans in March 2025 to engage tech companies in its efforts to prevent harmful applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria.

This was revealed by Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu, SAN, during an AI Governance webinar organized by the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR) in collaboration with the Commission, and attended by Nairametrics.

Ojukwu, who heads Nigeria’s human rights agency, stated that if not governed by robust ethical frameworks with human dignity at the core, AI could breed inequalities, result in algorithmic bias, invade privacy, and ultimately infringe on human rights.

The announcement followed the African Union (AU) Executive Council’s approval of the “Continental Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy,” which advocates for the adoption of AI in both public and private sectors among member states, including Nigeria.

The AU published this strategy document on its website on Friday, August 9, 2024.