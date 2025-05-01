The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) has announced plans to adopt 222 Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across the country in a bid to improve their functionality and service delivery.

Dr. Terfa Kene, the President of the association, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during a news conference where the association introduced its new leadership and outlined its goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executive council of the association was elected on March 13 during its annual conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Dr. Kene highlighted that, despite ongoing advocacy, investment in Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities by the government, individuals, and communities has steadily declined over the years.

“While the government has made some efforts, they are still insufficient given the size of our population,” he said.

He further stated, “We have decided to adopt a minimum of 222 PHCs (six per state) and invest time and resources to enhance their functionality. This includes providing essential services and infrastructure such as renewable energy, particularly solar power.”

Funding the initiative through crowdfunding and partnerships

To fund the initiative, Dr. Kene stated that the association would explore crowdfunding, philanthropy, and grants.

He explained that APHPN would collaborate with its members across the states to provide medical outreach, supervision, and telehealth services in the adopted PHCs.

As part of its broader vision, the association also plans to inaugurate a virtual learning platform, the APHPN Virtual School, with operational studios in Delta State and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Dr. Kene, the initiative will serve as a source of verified public health knowledge and data, targeting both professionals and the general public.

“We also intend to engage our colleagues in the diaspora to reverse the effects of brain drain through knowledge sharing and skills transfer,” he added.

Launch of APHPN consultancy services limited

To this end, the association has established the APHPN Consultancy Services Limited (ACOSEL), which will provide national and international public health consultancy services to relevant institutions.

Recognizing the key role of local governments in primary healthcare delivery, Dr. Kene stated that the association would also focus on building the capacity of local government chairpersons.

However, he regretted that only 40% of local government areas have medical officers of health.

“We plan to partner with local governments to provide information, training, and engagement on the importance of primary health care.

“Our members will be linked to specific PHCs to carry out outreach activities at least twice a year, especially around World Health Day and World Heart Day,” he said.

Importance of PHCs in epidemic prevention and response

Also speaking, the association’s Secretary-General, Dr. Augustine Ajogwu, emphasized the importance of PHCs in epidemic prevention and response, noting that outbreaks both begin and end in communities.

“Effective disease surveillance must be rooted in the community. Without strong surveillance structures tied to PHCs, it’s impossible to break the chain of infection,” he said.

He further called for the deployment of Medical Officers of Health in all LGAs to monitor and supervise PHC activities, stressing that the World Health Organization recommends having a PHC in every ward.

Ajogwu also called for sustained advocacy and structural reforms to ensure better health outcomes for Nigerians.