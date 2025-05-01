The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to launch a renewed push for the enforcement of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, warning that non-compliant state governments and private sector employers will face organised resistance.

Speaking during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration in Abuja, NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero lamented the continued economic hardship experienced by Nigerian workers and the failure of many employers to comply with the newly negotiated wage floor.

“The law must be obeyed. We must begin a fresh push for not just compliance, but also for a comprehensive wage review to mitigate the hardship faced by Nigerian workers,” Ajaero said.

He disclosed that the Congress has observed increasing non-compliance among several state governments and private firms, despite clear provisions of the minimum wage legislation.

This, he said, has further worsened the plight of workers already grappling with rising inflation, job insecurity, and declining living standards.

“The Nigerian worker stands against the backdrop of rising inequality, job losses, and deteriorating living standards. Capitalism continues to widen the gap between the rich and the poor, while the state appears to enforce the policies of international financial institutions to the detriment of workers,” Ajaero said.

Improved union membership strengthens labour’s negotiation power

In spite of these challenges, he noted that the Nigerian labour movement remains the most vibrant in Africa, citing recent successes such as the negotiation of the National Minimum Wage and the growing unionisation of informal sector workers.

According to him, the expansion of union membership has strengthened the capacity of organised labour to engage the state and advocate for the rights of marginalised groups.

Ajaero emphasised that the struggle for workers’ rights must continue, particularly regarding the implementation of the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, which he said is being breached by several state governments and private sector employers.

He stressed that the struggle for fair compensation must not relent, warning that failure to fully implement the minimum wage law undermines workers’ rights and the integrity of the national economy.

To this end, Ajaero announced that the NLC would initiate a fresh round of engagements, mobilisations, and legal actions to compel compliance from defaulting employers. The Congress, he said, is also preparing to engage with the Federal Government on a wider wage review to address the realities of today’s cost of living.

“Our liberation will not be gifted, it must be won. The ruling class fears our unity, and we must continue to build a movement that demands its rightful share, not just crumbs,” he said.

Ajaero called for greater unity among workers and urged them to draw inspiration from the historic struggles of labour heroes past. He said the fight against hunger, hardship, and poor governance must remain central to the labour movement’s agenda.

“No to hunger! No to hardship! No to bad governance! These must be our rallying cries,” he declared.

He concluded with a reminder that the labour movement has a moral duty to be the voice of the voiceless and to resist every form of exploitation.

“We must speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity, and we must never be complicit,” Ajaero said.

Speaking on Tuesday at the 6th National Gender Conference organized by the NLC National Women Commission, Ajaero criticized several state governments for failing to fully implement the new minimum wage and consequential salary adjustments.

Ajaero said the realities on the ground showed that workers were earning less despite the introduction of the new minimum wage due to deductions from taxes and inflation.