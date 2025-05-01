The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates against falling for a fake rescheduling scheme involving a Sterling Bank account used by fraudsters to collect N15,700 from unsuspecting victims.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, JAMB dissociated itself from the account number 8520641017 domiciled at Sterling Bank under the name “Copyrightwriter Personal J Rescheduling Flw,” which is being used to deceive candidates who missed their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME. Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretense of offering rescheduling services for the examination,” the board stated.

No official ties

The Board stated that the individuals behind the scheme are not connected to JAMB or any government agency and described the account as a tool for fraud.

“Let us be unequivocal: this is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics..

“The individuals behind this scheme have no affiliation with JAMB or any legitimate government agency. The account details provided in these communications are entirely fictitious and bear no connection to any official processes; they exist solely for the purpose of perpetrating fraud,” the statement read.

JAMB also called on Sterling Bank to act swiftly to clamp down on the use of the account for criminal activity.

Clarification on rescheduling

The exam body stressed that it does not reschedule examinations for candidates who miss their tests due to reasons outside the Board’s control.

However, in exceptional cases where candidates experienced biometric failures during verification, the Board said those affected will be re-invited to write the exam at no cost.

“For candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination, we are conducting a thorough investigation. Those without discrepancies will be invited to retake the examination at no cost—NO PAYMENTS REQUIRED.”

“It is imperative to understand that JAMB does not charge any fees for examinations after a candidate has completed their registration,” they noted.

Crackdown on fraudsters

JAMB noted that the matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies, and efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

“JAMB has reported this matter to the relevant security agencies and is actively pursuing those responsible for this deceitful act,” the statement added.

It also advised all UTME candidates to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the exam.

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not succumb to these fraudulent schemes. Protect yourselves and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

What you should know

The examination board recently launched decoy websites designed to trap individuals seeking to cheat.

These websites, which mimic those operated by fraudsters, were part of a sting operation that exposed at least 180 candidates who paid sums starting from N30,000 for leaked examination questions and fake score upgrades.

The examination board also reported the arrest of 27 impersonators who attempted to sit for the UTME on behalf of other candidates. These individuals were handed over to the Nigeria Police for immediate prosecution.

The board delisted four Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres for failing to meet the required technical standards during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The affected centres are located in Kano and Tambuwal, Sokoto State.