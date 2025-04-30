TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has released its financial results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.1 billion.

This marks a significant decline of 93.34% from the N16.8 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2024, driven by a decrease in revenue from ‘white products.

In the first quarter, total revenue fell to N221.6 billion, down from N269.8 billion in Q1 2024, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 17.89%.

Revenue from white products, which include Premium Motor Spirit, Automotive Gasoline Oil, and Aviation Turbine Kerosene, amounted to N155.5 billion, a decline compared to N218.5 billion in Q1 2024.

Conversely, sales of lubricants and other products rose to N66.08 billion, an increase from N51.2 billion last year.

On a positive note, the company successfully reduced its sales costs by 16.04%, from N234.7 billion reported in Q1 2024 to N197.1 billion.

However, despite cost-cutting measures, gross profit decreased by 30.20%, settling at N24.5 billion.

While ‘other income rose to N2.3 billion—primarily driven by network income—administrative expenses spiked by 22.72%, reaching N17.7 billion.

As a result, operating profit fell to N6.9 billion, a sharp decline of 62.73% from N18.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the company faced rising finance costs, which escalated to N6.8 billion in Q1 2025, up from N3.5 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets contracted by 5.37%, totaling N445.8 billion, while retained earnings fell by 18.25% to N61.2 billion.

Key Highlights:

Revenue: N221.6 billion, -17.89% YoY

Cost of sales: N197.1 billion, +16.04% YoY Gross profit: N24.5 billion, -30.20% YoY Administrative expenses: N17.7 billion, +22.72% YoY Operating profit: N6.9 billion, -62.73% YoY Finance costs: N6.8 billion, +94.07% YoY Pre-tax profit: N1.1 billion, -93.34% YoY

Retained earnings: N61.2 billion, -18.25% YoY

As of the close of trade on the 29th of April 2025, TOTAL was priced at N705.00, representing a 1.00% year-to-date performance.